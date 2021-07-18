Entertainment
Heal the Bay partners with the World Surf League
In the wake of the horrific 17 million gallon sewage spill in Santa Monica Bay on July 11-12, Heal the Bay and World Surf League, two Santa Monica-based organizations are teaming up to expand the daily program of Heal the Bays NowCast water quality prediction and give bathers more information about the potential risks of poor seawater quality at California’s most popular beaches and surf spots.
Heal the Bay and the World Surf League (WSL) announce multi-year partnership in support of Heal the Bays Beach Report Card, activating local surfers to protect the health of 150 million bathers in California and increasing awareness of the surf community via social media and local competitions in California.
Summer is here, the temperatures are warm and more and more people are flocking to the beach. With roughly 1,000 miles of coastline, California has one of the longest and most diverse coastlines of any state in the United States. California offers an incredible range and variety of beaches and waves. Several offer pristine bays with visibility of 30 feet underwater, others have iconic views and world-class waves.
Although the waves may appear clear, many swimmers have no idea they could swim in an area polluted with bacteria, especially near piers, storm sewers, and closed harbors with poor water circulation. . One in 25 swimmers will get sick while swimming or surfing in polluted water near a storm sewer. Young people and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to diseases linked to bacterial pollution.
As a surfer I have spent a ton of time in the water since I was little. The water quality of my local beaches is something that I have always observed. Unfortunately there were many times the water quality seemed very poor and I got sick while surfing in dirty water. I am delighted that the World Surf League is partnering with the Heal the Bay on the Beach Report Card for California. Everyone deserves to have access to clean water to surf, swim and enjoy this precious resource – our only ocean! says Conner Coffin, WSL Championship Tour surfer.
The Beach Report Card is Heal the Bays’ public health education, advocacy, and notification tool for people concerned about the water quality of their favorite beaches across the state of California. The latest beach water quality ratings are displayed alongside historical trends. The program also includes science and policy initiatives aimed at improving water quality and ensuring beachgoers have equitable and immediate access to beach water quality information through legislation and regulation. environmental and public health regulations.
Dr Shelley Luce, CEO and President of Heal the Bay, said: We are delighted to announce our partnership with the World Surf League. Clean seawater has multiple benefits. It maintains healthy ecosystems and thriving wildlife, it mitigates the impacts of the climate crisis, and it provides a safe place to enjoy the outdoors and cool off. We thank our partners in the World Surf League for working with us to protect the clean water from Santa Monica, stretching up and down the California coast and reverberating around the world.
The World Surf League sponsors the Beach Report Card for three years, supporting the popular annual report, which highlights the coveted Honor Roll list as well as the famous Beach Bummers list. The World Surf League is also investing in the growth of NowCast, Heal the Bays’ daily water quality prediction program.
The WSL is incredibly proud to partner with Heal the Bay to provide tools and resources such as the Beach Report Card for all ocean lovers to know about the quality of the water before they go on their trip. favorite beach. As a global sports league, the future of our sport depends on a healthy ocean. Our goal as a league is to protect the ocean and beaches by inspiring climate action, preventing pollution and preserving our coasts through campaigns like We Are One Ocean. We invite all who love the ocean to join us. Erik Logan, CEO of WSL.
Heal the Bay is expanding NowCast to include 40 to 50 tracks over the next three years.
Heal the Bay, founded in 1985 and based in Santa Monica, California, is an environmental non-profit organization dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. We use science, education, community action and advocacy to fulfill our mission. Learn more about www.healthebay.org.
Heal the Bays Beach Report Card is the only comprehensive analysis of coastal water quality in California. We provide water quality ratings for over 700 beaches each week, from Washington to Mexico during peak beach season, with approximately 500 locations in California. Each location is rated from A to F based on the health risks of swimming, surfing and entering the water at that location. The Beach Report Card is available for free at www.beachreportcard.org and as an app on iPhone and Android devices.
Founded in 1976, the World Surf League (WSL) is home to the best surfers in the world. A global sports, media and entertainment company, the WSL oversees international tours and competitions, a division of studios creating over 500 hours of live and on-demand content, and through its subsidiary WaveCo, the home of the most big high performance world, man-made wave. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, WSL has regional offices in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the EMEA region. The WSL is dedicated to changing the world through the inspiring power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences and stories to inspire a growing global community to live with purpose, originality and enthusiasm. For more information, please visit www.worldsurfleague.com
Submitted by Talia Walsh, Director of Communications at Heal the Bay
