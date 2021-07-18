Obi-Wan Kenobi series reportedly cast their Princess Leia





Obi wan kenobi has reunited with her young Princess Leia, according to a new report. Live action Star wars series, which takes place a decade after the fall of Obi-Wan’s (Ewan McGregor) Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith, would involve a young Leia and Luke Skywalker – Darth Vader’s twin children separated at birth. According to Star wars shovel Jordan House of Cinelinx, Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird box, We can be heroes) will play a “big” role in Kenobi as Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan, described as “the impetus for the whole show … [who] takes Obi-Wan on another adventure. “ McGregor, resuming his Star wars role of the prequel trilogy on screen for the first time since 2005 Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Told THR in April that an appearance of a young Luke is “very possible”. Portions of the series take place on Tatooine, the desert planet Obi-Wan calls home at the end of Sith watch over young Skywalker. “He has one task left, which is to keep Luke safe,” McGregor said in a sizzle reel screened during Disney Investor Day 2020, where director Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) revealed that the “Jedi Hunters” posed a threat to exile Obi-Wan. “We’re starting on Tatooine, and we’re off on an exhilarating adventure,” McGregor added of the series of planet hopping confirmed to include the “rematch of the century” between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse resume their Revenge of the Sith Owen and Beru Lars respectively, and are joined by franchise newcomers Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Sung Kang (the Fast Furious franchise), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Indira Varma (Mission: Impossible 7), Rupert Friend (Country), Simone Kessell (New land) and Benny Safdie (Good time). Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, where he faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned villainous Sith-Lord, Darth Vader. . The six episodes Obi wan kenobi is slated for release in 2022 on Disney +. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/star-wars-obi-wan-kenobi-series-casts-young-princess-leia-organa-vivien-lyra-blair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos