‘Valerie’ is a love letter to a Hollywood star you may not have heard of

These days, celebrities are worshiped in an almost cult obsession. We follow movie stars and their every move. We are obsessed with them. And when they seem to be in a bad position, we feel sympathy for them. However, old Hollywood was not kind to actors and actresses who couldn’t meet what the studios expected of them. Talent wasn’t human back then – if you couldn’t act anymore, then you weren’t counted. And you were almost forgotten by the mainstream society that has moved on to the next Hollywood star that the studios have decided to drive into the ground.

Valerie Perrine

One actress is Valérie Perrine. She is an actress that I had never heard of and even after asking my mother, who would have existed in the 70s when Valerie seemed to be the “IT” girl; she didn’t seem to know who she was. However, Perrine has an excellent CV. Not only did she win a BAFTA and the Cannes Film Festival, but she was also nominated for an Oscar. Perrine has participated in projects like Lenny, Superman and Superman II. However, after a flop and an unexpected illness, Hollywood did to Perrine what it does to so many people. Forget them.

‘Valerie’ is a short documentary film directed by Stacey Souther. It’s a 36-minute documentary that talks about the career and life of Valérie Perrine, a showgirl turned actress who won hearts at the time. The documentary sets up an appropriate context for the actress, as well as testimonials from well-known actors such as Jeff Bridges. While the general public today may not know her, she has touched enough lives in the industry that they are still talked about to this day.

Where is Valerie now?

The documentary contains clips of Valerie from her youth and she exudes a fun and positive personality. Which makes his condition these days all the more sad. Valérie Perrine developed Parkinson’s disease. She lives in a one bedroom apartment and needs a constant caregiver. Despite this, Valérie always seems to keep her positive and happy attitude. Still, I was truly saddened by what had become of Valerie and how this once-perennial starlet was seemingly forgotten by everyone.

That’s why I really enjoyed this short documentary. The film did a great job starring Valerie. It gave us a spotlight on her upbringing, her personality, her roles and where she is now. The short film accomplished a lot in just 36 minutes – more than other documentaries do in two hours. It’s a heartwarming documentary and as a superhero fan I feel like we need to get to know this Superman actress. She is part of our cheesy culture and in general appears to be a wonderful human being.

Jon lee brody, the executive producer of the documentary; expressed about Valérie and the documentary:

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Superman. My first vivid memory was watching the 1978 movie Superman. Since then, Superman and the love of cinema have always been a part of me. Now being in a place where I was able to help edit a film about Valérie Perrine is truly surreal and an honor, and also having the late great Richard Donner, the man who sparked my love for cinema, makes it even more special. Some of the doc’s viewers will be longtime fans of Valerie. For them, this documentary will be an excellent overview of who Valerie is as a person, as opposed to the image of Valérie the movie star. For some, this may be the first time they have heard the name of Valérie Perrine. But all viewers will walk away knowing that Valerie was a true original. Someone who kept it real before keeping it real was even one thing. I will always be grateful to have my name linked to Valeries forever. And I’m thankful for people to see how amazing she is.

Rating: 4.5 / 5

I really enjoyed this documentary and am grateful for the story it tells. We’ll be posting an interview with director Stacey Souther soon. It’s a documentary you must watch, even if you don’t know who Perrine is.

