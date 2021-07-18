Comedy in Colombia is ripe for a comeback, and it’s no joke





As we continue to get back to the rhythm of life, there is one area of ​​local entertainment that was lacking even before COVID-19 hit stand-up comedy. There was a time when Columbia immersed itself in the world of stand-up, and if memory serves, it was a sold-out night every time. It was also a lot of fun, although not all the jokes happened. The bombing is only part of it, and anyone who’s been on stage with a mic knows that awkward feeling of delivering a joke to stunned silence. It’s just part of the game, the craft and often used as a learning experience to get up and try again, only better. There is also the fact that most of us who attended these past shows were not professionals. We saw an opportunity to give it a go and do our best, and that’s what mattered. Whether the hardware worked or not was irrelevant. The comedy at the former CITIES venue (now Marcy Jo’s Muletown) was a cathartic experience for everyone from the comics to the crowds, as well as those who weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket and must have heard about the fun they had. lack. In total, Columbia hosted a local stand-up comedy about 4-5 times between 2017 and 2018, but hasn’t returned since. I think it’s time to fix that, especially given the number of venues we have now. Not to mention, it would be great fun to see what people find funny in a post-pandemic world, how they handled the quarantine of 2020, as well as their take on how crazy things have gotten since. It’s the perfect environment for a little viewing joke. Now, I wouldn’t consider myself a true “comedian”, at least when it comes to engagement and the lifestyle that goes with it. It would be doing a disservice to the professionals who are. To have tried it only a handful of times doesn’t deserve the title considering the constant work of those who have fully engaged in the craft, the open mic comics that will take up a 5 minute spot at all. anytime and anywhere stage and a microphone. That said, one of the joys of having local comedy nights in Columbia was the fact that most of us were fans of the game. Granted, every night always featured a few seasoned pranksters to close the show, but the fun was watching people from the community, people we knew, having a go. Whether it was a teacher, doctor, or lawyer (sounds like a joke already), or in my case one of the local journalists, it was ordinary people doing it. It was fascinating to see how it encouraged them to write and create, some doing it for the first time. It also created a new way to come together as a community, even if it’s over a few drinks and the chance to laugh together, to share stories in a way we could all tell. The question now is, if a local comedy night would return, what would it look like and where would it take place? The answer is, these days the opportunities seem endless. For starters, we have The Mulehouse, which would be the perfect venue for comedy. Not only does it have a remarkable scene and setup, but it can also be broadcast and showcased across the world. It would be a great thing to be a part of as a local person, but it could also be a great opportunity for the headliners, the “real comedians” of places like Nashville to have a new place to perform. Another thing to consider is the fact that the Nashville comedy scene has seen an upward change since the pandemic. Comedy at Zanies and other Nashville clubs was the first live entertainment to really make a comeback after the 2020 shutdown. There have also been several big names from comedy hotspots like New York and Los Angeles. who have moved south in the past year. It would be great to have headlining shows from today’s Nashville comedians like Nate Bargatze (check out his Netflix specials “The Tennessee Kid” or “The Greatest Average America”) or Theo Von heading to Columbia. . But there will also be a need for free slots for locals to participate. I’m not an event planner, nor do I know the cost or work involved in booking the big names, promoting the event, or selling tickets. It would just be a good thing to do if there was a way. If this sounds like shows from years past, there is definitely a need for it here. Another place that comes to mind is Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge, although it would be much more intimate and with a smaller crowd. Still, it would be a great place to spend an evening over dinner and hear some jokes. These are just a few options. There is also the Columbia Arts Building, Maury County Arts Guild or Puckett’s upstairs. The list is lengthened increasingly. Another plus is that the comedy is a much more minimal setup than if it were a band lugging around a bunch of instruments. Just get a mic, decent sound system, and chairs. Of course, that might be too simplistic, but you get the point. The real concern would probably be the risk of jokes offending people, which in recent years has been the most important factor, leading to the “culture of cancellation” that has almost ruined provocative art. But that’s a whole different story and problem, but I believe Columbia has the intelligence to be better than. Comedy is supposed to be about stirring the pot, approaching subjects from obscure angles, and most importantly, teaching people not to take themselves seriously. We’ll never know until, or if, Columbia stand-up comedy does happen again. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. I know I could laugh, and I’m sure you will too. Jay Powell is a reporter for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

