Longtime actor Martin Kove opens up about Cobra Kai and his time as John Creese on Comicpalooza





Martin Kove, who played dojo master John Creese in the movie classic “The Karate Kid,” appeared to thunderous applause from fans of the film series, as well as Netflix follow-up Cobra Kai at the annual Comicpalooza. from Houston.

Fans of the show young and old alike donned their gis and faithfully gathered to hear the actor’s perspective on a continuity that now spans nearly four decades. Kove, who reprized his previous role, discussed a bit about the origin of John Creese’s character, as the author of the original trilogy, Robert Mark Kamen, recounted.

“Creese had a sensei in the Marines,” Kove recalls. “And Kamen said sensei was even worse than John Creese. I couldn’t imagine that. Kove also expresses his deep gratitude to the screenwriters who work on his team, which he attributes to the success of his role in Karate Kid. “We still say ‘Wax on, wax off’ today. And all because Kayman took his personal martial arts experience and brought it to something that was truly a one-page article about a bullying situation. He also commends the still-ongoing Cobra Kai writing team who he says have gone out of their way to make the series appealing to old and young viewers. As old viewers find themselves drawn to their old favorite series, younger audiences flock to the new characters and their struggle, which then gives them a reason to watch the classics. In the spirit of fleshing out his character, Kove said that while he was excited to star in this series again, he notes that he insisted to the production team that he wanted John Creese’s character has more texture and “vulnerability” with the new series. When he’s just himself, Kove has to be careful not to fall into his character’s personality. “I like to play sweet moments. Moments of emotion. There’s just a lot of venom in me coming up when I have to do John Creese. It’s inexplicable, and honestly you have to be careful because this character appears in some of the strangest places. He then talks about his relationship with William Zabka, who played the main antagonist and pupil of John Creese in the original film; Now protagonist of Cobra Kai. Cove describes the character as the “son he never had”. As for Ralph Macchio, who played the protagonist of the original trilogy, Kove says they couldn’t work together much at first due to a lack of scenes sharing the characters. However, without going into the spoilers, he also said that recently they’ve been able to work to get a lot more often.

