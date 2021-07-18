How India’s COVID Crisis Changed Bollywood

Many Indians yearn for the movie experience and wait for cinemas to reopen

Bombay: The world’s largest Indian film industry in terms of number of films produced has not been immune to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry has been in decline since India’s first COVID-19 lockdown in March last year.

Major film productions have been suspended or postponed indefinitely, while thousands of cinemas have closed, resulting in job losses across the country.

“It’s an industry that is already facing multi-million dollar losses, and it will be worse than 2020 if the losses continue to rise,” a senior business analyst told DW.

COVID takes a heavy toll on “Tollywood”



About 1,600 to 1,800 films are typically produced in India each year in different languages. About 200 to 250 of them are in the Hindi language, commonly referred to as Bollywood movies.

Bollywood’s annual box office revenue is just over 30 billion Indian rupees ($ 402 million / $ 340 million). But COVID-related closures have taken a heavy toll on theaters.

“This is a worrying situation. Many large outputs have been affected, and it has disrupted the entire production chain. Losses have been suffered and, worryingly, no one has an answer when the situation arises. will normalize, ”said Taran Adarsh, another business analyst.

The South Indian or Tollywood film industry is experiencing its worst crisis with losses estimated at 9 billion rupees, while a multitude of films, including possible blockbusters, have still not been released.

Unlike films in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, where mega production houses and corporate political support are the norm, the majority of films produced in Kerala, southern India, come from small production houses.

“The film industry is taking major losses. I had to release my film, Bhoomi, via the digital platform this year. Ultimately, we need the return of audiences and theaters to open up to a vibrant industry we’ve always known. ”Sujatha Vijayakumar, a Tamil film producer, told DW.

Hundreds and thousands of workers affected



Across the country, theaters and cinema multiplexes are deserted.

According to a 2020 report by accounting firm Ernst & Young, India had around 9,527 screens, including around 6,327 single-screen cinemas and 3,200 multiplexes. Last year, around 1,000 screens closed for good.

“With thousands of screens across the country being forced to shut down and many employees, not just theaters, but even their supply chains and other stakeholders facing personal challenges. It’s a difficult situation.” , said Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas.

“It is estimated that the Indian film exhibition industry lost nearly Rs 120 billion in theatrical revenues in 2020-2021. There was also an additional impact on revenues in terms of sales of lost concessions and screen advertising sales, ”added Dutta.

According to the Federation of Film Workers of West India, more than 250,000 workers, including artists, makeup artists, decorators, carpenters and backstage dancers have also been affected by the pandemic.

Depending on the scale of a movie, sets can employ anywhere from 300 to 500 people, including the crew, lead actors, junior performers, and stunt performers.

“Obviously small artists and workers in the industry have been affected. Filming is taking place now, but there is considerable uncertainty in people’s minds as to whether blockbusters will return and whether they will take over theaters. cinema, ”said film critic Namrata Joshi.

Cinema alternatives

With theaters still nearly empty due to lockdowns in many parts of the country, several producers are choosing to release their films on streaming platforms without waiting for a theatrical release.

While moviegoers are stuck at home, streaming media service platforms have become the “new big screen”. There are over 45 of these services in India, also known as over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Industry trends indicate that with access to better networks, digital connectivity and smartphones, OTT platforms in India are attracting more and more subscribers on a daily basis.