Rachel Weisz doesn’t want 007 spoilers from husband Daniel Craig





Rachel Weisz says she doesn’t want to hear any spoilers on the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die from her husband, Daniel Craig.

Rachel Weisz says she doesn’t want to hear spoilers on upcoming James Bond movieNo time to die of her husband, Daniel Craig. Weisz recently played Melina, a foster mother of sisters played by Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, in the latest MCU movie.Black Widow. The 25th film in the James Bond franchise was slated for release in 2020 but has been postponed several times to this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and puts Craig again as a British spy. No time to die will directly follow the events of the latest Bond film,Spectrum, and will be the last in the franchise to star Craig. The film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whose television work includesReal detective and NetflixManiacal, after replacing Danny Boyle. Craig will reprise his role with La Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, as well as franchise newbies including Ana de Armas and Rami Malek as villainous Safin. Related: Every James Bond Tribute In Black Widow In an interview with Comic, Weisz revealed that she knew nothing about the new film despite marrying James Bond himself. Weisz explained that when they are not working, they “really like to take a breakBy not talking about the plot details with each other, it means they can enjoy it fresh when they can finally watch it with their partner at the premiere. You know something, we really don’t talk much about our work. I think that’s something we’re pretty similar in, we really like to take a break. We are therefore fairly secretive about our work. We just don’t talk much about it. I love seeing his work, but I don’t want him to be ruined by talking about it first. Work on projects on projects as prestigious asBlack Widow and James Bond, it makes sense for the couple to be low-key about potential spoilers. There is a lot of anticipation aroundNo time to diesince this is Craig’s last time in the role and because he’s been delayed so many times. The two actors are pretty busy at the moment, with Craig filming the star as well.KnivesOutside2in Greece. Craig and Weisz have become sought-after actors in Hollywood, so the couple are used to keeping secrets about upcoming projects. Weisz might just say this to dispel the questions surrounding James Bond, but it really makes sense that they don’t talk about work at home. Being an actor means a lot of time is spent filming, interviewing and more, so it’s very plausible that they don’t want to talk about their movies with each other. Colin Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, had a similar mindset aboutBlack Widow,because he wouldn’t let her read lines with him to avoid spoilers. Weisz’s comments really aren’t that surprising, and it shows that even the actors are excited and want to avoid spoilers for big blockbusters. Next: James Bond Producers Take A Different Step To Die In 1958 Source: Comic Every Taylor Swift movie ranked from worst to best

