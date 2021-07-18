Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: ​​His Journey From A Boy From Amritsar To The First Bollywood Superstar

Image source: TWITTER / @ BOLLYWOODIRECT Rajesh Khanna’s Journey To The First Bollywood Superstar

Rajesh Khanna has been one of the most famous stars in Bollywood. From his larger-than-life character in “Anand” to a hopeless romantic in “Amar Prem”, Rajesh Khanna has given his fans and an entire generation many unforgettable moments. The dashing Bollywood idol, who has reigned over the hearts of millions, sadly breathed his last on July 18, 2012. Time has passed, but the memories of Khanna – someone who achieved fame as no other movie star had ever known – are still alive. On the occasion of his ninth death anniversary, here are some accounts from the lives of the actors that biographer Yasser Usman captures in his audiobook “Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar”.

“There was a long line of women from nine to ninety outside the studio where we worked.”

In the audiobook, Sharmila Tagore, superstar Rajesh Khannas’ favorite co-star, mentions that women have come in droves to see him. She also points out how they would line up outside the studios to see her, marry her photographs, pull on her clothes and so on. More than just an idol, Khanna was an idol to them. She said, “There was a long line of women from nine to ninety outside the studio where we worked. The hysteria was unprecedented.” Sharmila also mentions: “He probably didn’t have the attributes that are normally associated with a hero, what he did have was a disarming smile, youthful energy and an innate sense of drama and a well-modulated voice that he used to use in his life. its advantage. . “

To this, Yasser Usman adds: “He is mostly remembered as a romantic actor because he had a lost and vulnerable air about him that made women of all ages feel safe with him.”



“The news of Rajesh Khanna getting married ended up being the biggest event of the year. Hordes of women were heartbroken, some of them went into a state of shock, while hordes of women went into shock. ‘others who have already married her photo have decided to wear white to symbolize widowhood. ” According to Devi magazine, the entire act of her marriage to Dimple Kapadia was “nothing more than a publicity stunt for what it was worth.”

“Rajesh Khanna is finished. If he thinks that third-rate shot was great, it’s obvious his mind wasn’t working.”

During an altercation over a resumption of a scene (in Aradhana), Rajesh Khanna looked director Shakti Samanta straight in the eye and said “isse best performance aapko India mei koi nahi dega”. To which Samanta later confided, “Rajesh Khanna is finished. He’s dead. If he thinks that third-rate shot was great, it’s obvious his mind wasn’t working.” But the history books would disagree since Aradhana was part of Khannas’ steps to stardom.

Another such incident occurred on the sets of the 1979 film Janta Hawaldar. Famous comic book actor Mehmood complained that working with Khanna was a “heartbreaking experience”. “Mehmood even beat up Khanna before the end of filming,” says Yasser. “Mehmood complained that it was the company Khanna was keeping that destroyed her career.”

“His fascination with whiskey and his love for food began to show more than he would have liked.”

With over 3 flops in a row and not-so-cute looks, Khanna could see her career coming to an end before her eyes. “Most filmmakers thought Khanna’s off-screen issues had crept into his work. He was popular enough to grab roles, but his failures made him a second-round star. Rajesh and his films had ceased to be. create the story. On top of that, Yasser in the audiobook mentions that his fascination with whiskey and his love for food began to show more than he would have liked. “

“From 1969 to 1972, you will find his name (Rajesh Khannas) in all discussions of Hindi cinema, for he was the face of mainstream cinema then.”

A boy with big dreams Jatin Khanna from Amritsar adopted the on-screen name “Rajesh” and knew it would be etched in the memories of so many hearts around the world. He did it the hard way as Yasser recounts, “During the United Producers Combine (1965) talent hunting competition, Jatin used his well-modulated voice to captivate the judges at every pass line as he spoke a monologue during the final, which made him beat 10,000 participants. ” He adds: “Rajesh Khannas’ struggles came to an end on the day he signed his contract with United Producers Combine.”