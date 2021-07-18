Jungle Cruise conquered the toughest critics of Emily Blunts

Jungle cruise Star Emily Blunt recently revealed that her latest Disney film, due out later this month, has already won over her biggest critics: her children.
“They are generally disinterested in seeing me on screen,” Blunt said of his two young daughters, in a recent interview on Living with Kelly and Ryan. “They love Jungle Cruise. They love the jaguar, they love the DJ [Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world. “
The actor added that the girls were instantly drawn to the “kind of exotic world” featured in the film’s trailer, adding, “And that’s the first thing they’ve been like,” Replay- play it again, play it again. ‘ Like, they love it. It makes me so happy. “
Blunt, who shares Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5, with husband John Krasinski, also revealed that they have yet to bring their daughters to Disney World or Disneyland.
“We would be these really unpopular people at Disney World,” Blunt joked when asked to cut the Jungle Cruise line. “I’m constantly jumping the line… I have to take them to Disney World. I haven’t taken them to Disney yet. And I hope at this point I don’t have a free pass?”
In addition to playing the role of Lily Houghton in Jungle cruise Opposite Johnson and Jack Whitehall, Blunt previously played Mary Poppins in the Disney sequel Mary Poppins Returns (2018) and the Baker’s Wife in the 2014 fantasy musical film, In the woods.
Blunt’s comments on the film came about a week after Disney revealed details about the remodel of its Jungle Cruise ride, which is currently being redesigned by Disney Imagineers at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.
“When we set out to update the Jungle Cruise, we had three goals that were important to us throughout our development,” said Chris Beatty, Creative Portfolio Director for Walt Disney World, in a behind-the-scenes video at reshape it. “One, keep it classic. This has to remain the Jungle Cruise that everyone knows and loves. Second, bring a sense of inclusiveness to this project. We want to make sure that everyone who does the Jungle Cruise can see themselves in the characters. and this experience. “
Jungle cruiseis based on the classic attraction of the Disney parks of the same name. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and starring Blunt, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Whitehalland more. It will arrive in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on July 30.
