Black Widow Writer Explains Taskmaster Identity Reveal





Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson used any clue about Natasha’s past to make sure Taskmaster was personally connected to her traumatic story.

Black Widow Screenwriter Eric Pearson shared that when it comes to revealing Taskmasters’ identity, he wanted to personally connect it with Natasha Romanoff’s dark past. In the film, Natasha, a fugitive for violating the Sokovia Accords, comes face to face with Taskmaster, a formidable foe who can instantly mimic anyone’s fighting style. It is soon revealed that Taskmaster is in fact a severely disfigured Antonia Dreykov, General Dreykov’s daughter, who survived the explosion caused by Natasha years ago to be chemically controlled by her own father and become a cyborg assassin by her own father. Dreykov’s daughter was first mentioned nine years ago in The Avengers by the god of evil, Loki, while Natasha interrogated him. In an attempt to cruelly taunt the Avenger about his murky history, LokI attacked her with details that Clint Barton had shared with him under the influence of his scepter: Can you? Can you erase that much red? Dreykov’s daughter? So Paulo? The hospital fire? “This was not the only clue to his past, as there have been several references to a secret. Mission Budapest Natasha was with Clint. But initially all of these clues weren’t meant to point to the one dark secret that continued to haunt Natasha after she escaped the Red Room. Related: Black Widow: All Easter Eggs, MCU Connections, and Hidden Details In a conversation with THR, Eric Pearson shared that at first, all the clues that were left about Natasha’s traumatic past weren’t neatly connected. He had different pieces of Black Widows life when he sat down to write Natasha’s backstory. He decided that instead of giving her a generic reason for the guilt she carried on her shoulders, it would be something that would cause her to suppress her humanity. Read Pearson’s full thoughts below: It was hard to crack. I cannot tell you exactly when. It was an ongoing discussion. It was like a lot of pieces came together. We have the mystery of Dreykov’s daughter. And a really dark secret from Natasha. What is a really dark secret? It can’t be, Oh, I was looking for a villain and some people accidentally got hurt. It must be something like, I chose. From the start, we see her acting like a child to protect young Yelena. So that’s his thing. I want to protect young girls who are potentially in danger. If Natasha had to make the decision to injure or kill a young girl in order to cause an enemy to defect from the Red Room, it’s a pretty dark secret. It’s something that would really haunt her. Oh wait, what if this person wasn’t dead? And also, does this person’s father have the ability to rebuild the human brain? I have all these pieces that work together, why didn’t I just put them in? Taskmaster could have been just a hired mercenary. I’m doing this for the money. But it’s a bit boring. My hope was to interweave it personally with Natasha’s story and her dark past. As Pearson worked on the script to make Taskmaster’s identity as shocking as possible, Marvel Studios has reached several milestones on his own to make sure the bombshell reveal wasn’t ruined before the films were released. When Taskmaster debuted in the trailer for Black Widow, many expected the character to be played by a male actor, as the villain is male in the comics. Since OT Fagbenle was known to be in the movie, fans even predicted he would be the face behind Taskmasters’ helmet. Olga Kurylenko, who plays Antonia in the film, revealed that in order to keep the identity of the Taskmasters a secret, everyone on set was forced to sign NDAs. To make sure the paparazzi around the set didn’t see the characters’ faces, Kurylenko had to walk from his tent to the fully dressed set, with an umbrella that had a fabric covering his face. Even the actress mother didn’t know she was in the movie. All these large-scale measures finally paid off, because Black Widow managed to subvert all expectations and predictions when he revealed the true face of Taskmasters. After: Black Widows’ end credits scene sets up multiple Phase 4 storylines Source: THR Why Space Jam: Reviews of a New Legacy are so bad

About the Author Apeksha Bagchi

(10 articles published)

Apeksha is a passionate content creator with years of experience in the online media and publishing industry. A full-time freelance writer now, she can cover everything under the sun and harbors a secret crush on the Vampire Diaries. And when she doesn’t break her back typing on her laptop for hours on end, you can probably find her curled up on the couch, with a mysterious murder book in her hands and her dozing cat on her lap. More from Apeksha Bagchi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/black-widow-movie-writer-taskmaster-identity-explained/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos