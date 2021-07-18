Black Widow Writer Explains Taskmaster Identity Reveal

Black Widow Screenwriter Eric Pearson shared that when it comes to revealing Taskmasters’ identity, he wanted to personally connect it with Natasha Romanoff’s dark past. In the film, Natasha, a fugitive for violating the Sokovia Accords, comes face to face with Taskmaster, a formidable foe who can instantly mimic anyone’s fighting style. It is soon revealed that Taskmaster is in fact a severely disfigured Antonia Dreykov, General Dreykov’s daughter, who survived the explosion caused by Natasha years ago to be chemically controlled by her own father and become a cyborg assassin by her own father.
Dreykov’s daughter was first mentioned nine years ago in The Avengers by the god of evil, Loki, while Natasha interrogated him. In an attempt to cruelly taunt the Avenger about his murky history, LokI attacked her with details that Clint Barton had shared with him under the influence of his scepter: Can you? Can you erase that much red? Dreykov’s daughter? So Paulo? The hospital fire? “This was not the only clue to his past, as there have been several references to a secret. Mission Budapest Natasha was with Clint. But initially all of these clues weren’t meant to point to the one dark secret that continued to haunt Natasha after she escaped the Red Room.
In a conversation with THR, Eric Pearson shared that at first, all the clues that were left about Natasha’s traumatic past weren’t neatly connected. He had different pieces of Black Widows life when he sat down to write Natasha’s backstory. He decided that instead of giving her a generic reason for the guilt she carried on her shoulders, it would be something that would cause her to suppress her humanity. Read Pearson’s full thoughts below:
It was hard to crack. I cannot tell you exactly when. It was an ongoing discussion. It was like a lot of pieces came together. We have the mystery of Dreykov’s daughter. And a really dark secret from Natasha. What is a really dark secret? It can’t be, Oh, I was looking for a villain and some people accidentally got hurt. It must be something like, I chose. From the start, we see her acting like a child to protect young Yelena. So that’s his thing. I want to protect young girls who are potentially in danger. If Natasha had to make the decision to injure or kill a young girl in order to cause an enemy to defect from the Red Room, it’s a pretty dark secret. It’s something that would really haunt her. Oh wait, what if this person wasn’t dead? And also, does this person’s father have the ability to rebuild the human brain? I have all these pieces that work together, why didn’t I just put them in? Taskmaster could have been just a hired mercenary. I’m doing this for the money. But it’s a bit boring. My hope was to interweave it personally with Natasha’s story and her dark past.
As Pearson worked on the script to make Taskmaster’s identity as shocking as possible, Marvel Studios has reached several milestones on his own to make sure the bombshell reveal wasn’t ruined before the films were released. When Taskmaster debuted in the trailer for Black Widow, many expected the character to be played by a male actor, as the villain is male in the comics. Since OT Fagbenle was known to be in the movie, fans even predicted he would be the face behind Taskmasters’ helmet.
Olga Kurylenko, who plays Antonia in the film, revealed that in order to keep the identity of the Taskmasters a secret, everyone on set was forced to sign NDAs. To make sure the paparazzi around the set didn’t see the characters’ faces, Kurylenko had to walk from his tent to the fully dressed set, with an umbrella that had a fabric covering his face. Even the actress mother didn’t know she was in the movie. All these large-scale measures finally paid off, because Black Widow managed to subvert all expectations and predictions when he revealed the true face of Taskmasters.
After: Black Widows’ end credits scene sets up multiple Phase 4 storylines
Source: THR
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)Release Date: Sep 03, 2021
- Eternals (2021)Release date: 05 November 2021
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (2022)Release Date: 07 Oct 2022
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)Release Date: March 25, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)Release date: 06 May 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Black Panther 2 (2022)Release Date: 08 Jul 2022
- Wonders / Captain Marvel 2 (2022)Release Date: November 11, 2022
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)Release Date: February 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: 05 May 2023
Why Space Jam: Reviews of a New Legacy are so bad
About the Author