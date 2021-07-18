Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Colorado Children’s Hospital Celebrate Giraffe’s Second Birthday | Colorado Springs News





Viv, the firecracker giraffe who jumped on her mother just six hours after she was born, turned two on Friday. No one has forgotten their birthday. Dozens of people attended the birthday party that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff and their partner Childrens Hospital Colorado hosted for Viv, complete with a birthday card writing station for her fans and a cake topper. vegetable base topped with carrot sticks, crackers and lettuce to Viv by a patient ambassador from a children’s hospital as zoo staff and fans sang her happy birthday. I was so excited, Zoe Krebs-Arthur, 12, said of feeding Viv, even though she was drooling a bit. While many parents fear the “terrible twos,” head babysitter Amy Schilz said not much would change in the way she and the other coaches deal with Viv. Knowing our Viv, we were entering the Terrific Twos and Shell continues to keep us on our toes as it has since day one, Schilz said. Pretty much every time we get a radio call that one of the giraffes is up to something, we know it’s probably Viv! Viv hasn’t changed much from the energetic calf people saw when she was born, zoo staff said, especially as three giraffes her age joined the herd. She’s become really outgoing since being part of the Little Four, said Schilz, referring to Ohe, two months old, BB, nine months old, and Panya, three, all giraffes in the zoo herd. Viv’s energetic and outgoing personality has held captive some zoo-goers who have visited her regularly since birth. She captured my heart early on, Mary Williams, who travels from Denver to visit the giraffes every week, said of Viv.

