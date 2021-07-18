Caitlyn Jenner denies suspending Big Brother Australia celebrity campaign

Caitlyn Jenner denies suspending her campaign for governor of California in order to appear on Big Brother in Australia, saying she is here to win.

keeping up with the Kardashians Former and current California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner denies reports she is suspending her campaign in order to appear in an Australian celebrity edition Big Brother. Jenner has been in the national and global spotlight for decades, starting with her gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics. Her whole family became a reality TV staple with their E! series keeping up with the Kardashians, who just wrapped up his 20-season streak in June. She came out as a trans in 2015. That summer she starred in her own reality series called I am Cait, but it was canceled after only two years.

Jenner, who is a member of the Republican Party, has stepped into the political arena in recent years, including making positive comments about former reality TV star Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential run, though she never voted in that election. She then retracted her support after Trump adopted anti-trans policies while in the White House. In April, the KUWTK alum launched a bid for the governor of California. Enough signatures have been collected and verified to force a recall election for the current governor, Gavin Newsom, which will take place on September 14. According to state law, state voters will have two options to vote on the same ballot, first to decide whether Newsom should be recalled, and then to choose which candidate to replace him if recalled. All it takes is a simple majority in this election to end Newsom’s term.

If Newsom is recalled, Jenner is hopeful that she will be the one to replace him in Sacramento. However, she may not be fully engaged in her campaign, if recent reports are to be believed. According to TMZ, she is currently in quarantine in order to participate in the Australian version of Celebrity Big Brother. Jenner took to Twitter to deny she was suspending her campaign, adding that she was “honor a work commitment“that she entered before entering the race. She went on to say that her”the campaign team is fully operational, just like me. “

I did not interrupt my campaign at all. I’m getting ready to embark on a multi-week bus tour through California. – Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

I honor a work commitment I made before I even decided to run for governor. There is no break at all on this run to save CA! – Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

My campaign team is fully operational, just like me. I’m in this race to win for California because it’s worth fighting for. – Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

Jenner will be out of the election campaign for three weeks to film for Celebrity Big Brother, with two-thirds of this time spent in quarantine. the KUWTK alum will be back in California in time to complete the final month of the recall election. This time away from the race will net him around $ 372,500. We don’t know exactly what his role will be Big Brother, which typically takes around two months to film in total. As she will only be on set for a week, she is unlikely to be a regular contender.

While Jenner admitted she has a “commitment to work“, she never revealed that she was filming for Celebrity Big Brother. As the cast has yet to be released, it is likely to be kept vague due to contractual obligations. Even though she got involved in this project some time ago, it’s strange that she decided not to give it up once she started her gubernatorial bid. Being out of the election campaign for three weeks would likely horrify any campaign manager trying to help their candidate win.

It could be that Jenner kept her pledge because she had known all along that she would never win the election. After all, polls carried out in recent months have shown the KUWTK alum hovering around the 6% mark, with a majority of voters opposed to the recall efforts. Reports say film crews have been following Jenner as she tries to be California’s next governor. So even though keeping up with the Kardashians is over, it seems likely that Jenner will remain in the reality TV and documentary arena if she loses the race.

