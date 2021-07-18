Rajpal Yadav Recounts Receiving Help From Bollywood During Financial Crisis: “The Whole World Was With Me” | Bollywood





Actor Rajpal Yadav said the “whole world” was with him when he suffered a financial crisis a few years ago. The actor was jailed for three months after failing to repay a loan from 5 crores in 2018. In an interview, he said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of his supporters. He also recalled his struggling days and said he used to cross Mumbai on foot in search of work because he could not afford public transport. When asked if Bollywood had stood up for him during his time of financial hardship, Rajpal Yadav told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi: “I think everyone should keep their doors open for others … I here if people didn’t help me? The whole world was with me, I had my beliefs to carry on, I knew I had all the support I needed. “ Rajpal also recalled his struggling days in the film industry. “When you land in Mumbai, an unknown new city, where you share a car with others to get to Borivali … Then when you don’t have money for a car, you walk to Juhu , Lokhandwala, Adarsh ​​Nagar, Goregaon, sometimes even Bandra, taking your photo with you, looking for some success, then what are you talking about? If life seems difficult, mission is easy. If life seems easy, the mission becomes difficult. Offering clarification on the default, Rajpal told Hindustan Times in 2018, There are three things. Either someone has invested 5 crore or someone lent that much money. The third thing is that Rajpal Yadav has been involved in a fraud. Only one of these three things can be right. Please let me know which of these I am being punished for. “ Also read: Rajpal Yadav on the idea of ​​being associated with Shilpa Shetty in Hungama 2: Hungama khada ho jaata Rajpal will soon be seen alongside Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, and Shilpa Shetty in Hungama 2, a spiritual sequel to director’s 2003 comedy Priyadarshan, starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivadasani, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

