Bollywood actresses who dated cricketers but didn’t marry them

Jul 18, 2021 10:07 AM IS There is no denying the fact that Bollywood and cricket are India’s most glamorous professions and sometimes the people associated with these two meet and a cricketer’s affair with a Bollywood actress makes often headlines. While some actresses’ relationship with cricketers is successful, including Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, many actresses have dated cricketers but never married them. Let’s take a look at some of these actresses:

1. Yuvraj Singh – Kim Sharma

1/5 Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reportedly dated Bollywood actress Kim Sharma for a long time before the two decided to go their separate ways. Yuvraj married fellow actress Hazel Keech while Kim married businessman Ali Punjani and moved to Kenya. Kim then divorced Punjani and returned to India. Rumors are rife that she is dating legendary tennis player Leander Paes.

2. Zaheer Khan – Isha Sharvani

2/5 The former Indian coach is said to have dated Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani before the two decided to go their separate ways. Zaheer is now married to ‘Chak De India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge.

3. Vivian Richards – Neena Gupta

3/5 Legendary West Indian drummer Sir Vivian Richards and Bollywood actress Neena Gupta have shared an unconventional relationship. Neena fell in love with Richards when he was already married. Thoguh Neena and Vivian have never married, they have a daughter named Masaba who is a well known fashion designer.

4. Ravi Shastri – Amrita Singh

4/5 The relationship between former Indian versatile Ravi Shastri and Bollywood actress Amrita Singh made headlines in the late 1980s. Amrita and Shashtri were both open about their relationship, but their romance was short lived because they suddenly decided to go their separate ways. Shastri married Ritu in 1990 and Amrita married actor Saif Ali Khan after a few years.

5. Rohit Sharma – Sofia Hayat

5/5 In 2012, Sofia Hayat claimed she dated Indian opener Rohit Sharma but their relationship is now over, Sofia did not give the exact reason for their split. For his part, Rohit never said anything about his relationship with Sofia.

