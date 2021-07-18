Tanishaa Mukerji reveals how her ‘extraordinary’ family feels about her being single at 43 | Bollywood

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has revealed how her family reacts to her being single at 43. She says there was never any pressure from her family for this.

Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja and younger sister of actor Kajol. Her father was the late Bollywood filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

Speaking to Zoom, Tanishaa said she was lucky to have an “amazing family”. “No, never from my family. My family is amazing. Because I have this wonderful life today. I am very blessed and I have an incredible life, so I don’t think about it like that”, a- she declared.

Tanishaa, who will be seen in the short film Life Is Short, added: “I’m telling you my mom always told me that and that’s why she appreciates that we made this movie (Life Is Short) Because that’s what my grandmother also used to say: “Live every moment of your life because life is really short.” When Vikram (the director of his short film) came up with this title na, i was like um toh ye sab bolte rahenge (we could go on saying this), it applies everywhere, it applies to all areas of your life. “

In a recent interview with a major daily, Tanishaa talked about freezing her eggs at 39. “At that time, when I went to my doctor (who has finally frozen my eggs now), it’s funny but she stopped me from doing it at that time. time. While she told me it is wreaking havoc on your body, she advised me to do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly normal not to have children. Adopt, there is enough in this world. More people need to come out and talk about it. It’s ok for women not to have children. It is not the only call in your life. It’s okay not to get married, not to be in a relationship, and not to define yourself with a man next to you, she says.

Tanishaa Mukerji made her acting debut in Sssshhh … in 2003. She was later seen in Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Tango Charlie. She was also part of the seventh season of the Bigg Boss reality show. On the show, she struck up a relationship with Armaan Kohli. However, they broke up soon after.