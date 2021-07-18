Entertainment
Bollywood Brief: Ranbir Kapoor has withdrawn from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Baiju Bawra" and Rajamouli's "RRR" to hit theaters on October 13
- Bollywood Brief: Will Yami Gautam and Prateek Gandhi be seen at Aditya Dhars Raat Baaki, Ranbir Kapoor withdraws from Baiju Bawra again?
For several days, it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had finalized Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming film Baiju Bawra. But now, according to recent reports, Ranbir Kapoor is in great confusion to play Baiju Bawra in the film and in this regard, he expressed his desire not to make this film after meeting Bhansali. According to a reliable source, Ranbir personally expressed his confusion with Bhansali and the team. Ranbir made it clear that he was not sure about Baiju Bawra. Apart from that, he is also very confused about another Dharma Production project. According to the report, Ranbir does not wish to work with Bhansali. The reason is the movie Saawariya. Ranbir does not have a good experience with Bhansali regarding this film. So there is a good chance that Ranbir will pull out of the project. However, nothing was locked on paper yet. According to the report, actors Karthik Aryan and Bhansali were recently spotted together. From there, it’s assumed that Karthik will replace Ranbir in this movie.
Rajamoulis RRR hits theaters on October 13
Popular Souths director SS Rajamouli has decided to release his most anticipated film RRR in theaters on October 13th itself. The source said Rajamouli made the decision with a lot of things in mind. The source added that SS Rajamouli is currently India’s greatest film director and he doesn’t want his image tarnished. He is a thorough professional and follows all of his deadlines seriously. He even told RRR distributors until August. and it will easily fulfill that promise because much of the movie has already been edited and VFX is doing. However, this announcement from Rajamouli surprised a lot of people, as everyone thought that given the current situation in Corona, RRR would be postponed until 2022, but that did not happen. RRR is a period drama film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is slated for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and many other Indian languages.
Yami Gautam and Prateek Gandhi will be seen in Aditya Dhars Raat Baaki
Director Aditya Dhar will soon be presenting the film Raat Baaki with his wife and actress Yami Gautam and 1992 Scam star Prateek Gandhi. Aditya Dhar plans to make this film from the year 2016. Previously he was supposed to play Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan in this film, but due to the tension between India and Pakistan, the work on this drama d love story was stopped. Now Aditya Dhar is planning to do this movie over again. Now he’s going to cast Yami Gautam and Prateek Gandhi in this movie. The story of the film is very close to Aditya Dhar. Aditya will be producing this film in association with Ronnie Screwvala. But the best part is that Aditya will not be directing this film. Because currently, he is working on his next film Ashwathama. According to media reports, the official announcement of this film will be made soon. After the wedding, Raat Baaki will be the first film in which Yami and Aditya will work together. Yami and Aditya got married on June 4th.
Director Shefali Shahs Happy Birthday Mummyji first poster released
Shefali Shah is ready for the release of her production project Happy Birthday Mommy. He recently shared the first poster of this short film with fans on social media. The film is written and directed by Shefali. The film will be released on July 23. The short film is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select and Large Short Films. Shefali shared the first poster for the short film and wrote: Please shower your blessings on my baby Happy Birthday Mom as I take a huge leap of faith in a new Disha. Large on 7/23/21 Coming to your home on short films. The story of Happy Birthday Mommy is one woman’s emotional journey that all other women will identify with. The movie Shefalis was shot in Mumbai. This is Shefalis’ second directorial project after Someday.
