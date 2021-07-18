These actors who started out as singers are so talented

When it comes to working in entertainment, the more talent you have, the more likely you are to steal the show. This is why so many Hollywood actors have been able to seamlessly establish themselves as well-known musicians after winning hearts in TV and film. Almost all of the Disney Channel actors made the transition (hello Miley, Selena and Demi), as well as movie actors, such as Perfect favorite Hailee Steinfeld. But it’s far rarer for celebrities to establish a serious acting career * after * succeeding as a music star, so this list of actors who started out as singers will have you completely off guard!

To be a respected actor and the singer needs some serious talent, so it’s always impressive when a celebrity is excellent AF to both. I don’t know about you, but a few names that come to my in mind when I think of the musical artists who excel in acting are Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Beyonc and even Justin Timberlake. However, most of these musicians are still primarily recognized for their music rather than their appearances in movies. So it’s pretty wild when a musician Is pivot into acting and become * more * known for his acting skills than for his musical talents. Prepare to be rocked!

Mandy moore

It’s not a secret Mandy Moore has a amazing a voice that sings. While some actors use professional musicians to perform their vocal parts during lip-syncing in musical films, Moore is one of the few Hollywood stars who does not need a voiceover. Fans of An unforgettable walk probably remember Moores’ climactic performance of Only Hope in the school musical, and it’s impossible to forget the 37-year-old vocal performance as Rapunzel in Tangled.

However, years before he became an Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor, Moore was a successful pop artist. In the late 90s, she was one of the greatest teenage pop artists in the world and her first platinum certified album, So true, was released two years before the Moores film debut in Dr Doolittle 2 and The diary of a princess.

Although Moore is best known as an actress these days, she still publishes music. Since the fall So true in 1999 Moore released six albums, his latest in the 2020s Silver landings, a collection of folk and country bops.

Lucy hale

What’s not to love about Lucy Hale? Not only the old Pretty little Liars actor a star in one of the best teen TV series * of all time * (fingers crossed, she makes a surprise appearance in PLLhighly anticipated reboot), but other unforgettable teenage favorites like The sorority of the travel pants 2 and A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, too much. However, Hales’ acting chops aren’t the only reason she’s so likable, she’s also a longtime singer with the voice of an angel.

As a child, Hale took acting and singing lessons. Her first Hollywood appearance was in 2003 on American juniors (which was essentially a children’s version of American Idol). With four other contestants, she won the show and was cast into a singing group called American Juniors which delivered an eponymous album. The project came to nothing, but the appearance of Hales was the start of a very successful career in music and film.

After playing a wide range of television and film characters, she was cast as Aria in PLL a role that has earned him a huge base of stan. Halfway through the series, she released her first album, Road between. Filled with numerous country bops, the record was considered a commercial success, reaching No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014. But due to the anxiety she experienced while touring for Road between, shes currently on hiatus from being a nation star.

Playing live made me a very anxious person all the time, she said in a 2018 interview with Coveteur. So I was like, why do I submit to this if it makes me a hot mess? At the end of the day, [music] is still my hobby; I love music more than anything. I would love to do another album and then obviously [sing] through acting jobs.

Will smith

Will Smith is one of the 21st century’s most beloved movie actors, his two Oscars prove it. Regardless of the genre or role of the film, the 52-year-old actor always conquers the hearts of critics and fans with his touching performances, and before starring in films like The pursuit of happiness and Aladdin, the dynamic Hollywood actor played a fictional version of himself on television in The prince of Bel-Air. But even before Fresh prince graced television screens for six hilarious seasons, Smith had previously embraced the limelight as a successful rapper.

As one half of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, Smith won two Grammys and rocked the Billboard charts with singles like Parents Just Dont Understanding and Summertime in the late ’80s and’ 90s. As a solo artist, Smith has also released a handful of albums; his last LP, Lost and found, released in 2005, featured the Switch bop party, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Queen latifah

When it comes to the big screen, Oscar nominee Queen Latifah never fails to put on an incredible show. His performances in comedies such as Last holidays, Hair spray, 22 Jump Street, and Girls trip never failed to make audiences laugh, and before becoming a film actor, Latifah played a starring role in Living Single, one of the most popular black sitcoms of the ’90s. Years before her acting career, however, the iconic artist was widely known as a successful rapper who delivered rhymes about empowering women. Her 1989 debut single Ladies First was hailed as a feminist anthem, and today she has released a total of seven studio albums while remaining relevant as an award-winning actress. Yes, queen!

Jennifer hudson

You certainly know Jennifer Hudson for her unforgettable performance in the years 2006 Dream girls for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress or her roles in other films, such as Sing and Cats. The 39-year-old performer has certainly made a name for herself as a talented actress who kills her in musicals on TV (Hair spray! Live), Broadway scenes (The color purple), and the silver screen.

However, before Hudson paved the way for success as an actress-singer, she focused all of her energy on singing. OG JHud fans know that in 2004 she entered the Top 7 on American Idol during the third season shows (where she revealed she had been a singer on Disney Cruise Lines before auditioning, which makes perfect sense).

After this decisive opportunity, she was chosen Dream girls in 2005 and has been on a roll since. Her self-titled debut album of 2008 was both critical and commercial, earning a RIAA Gold certification and the Grammy for Best R&B Album. Since then, Hudson has released two more LPs: one in 2011 and another in 2014. But today, Spotlight’s first single from Jennifer hudson is best known as a contemporary R&B classic. Yet these days she is best known for her musical acting roles as its musical releases.

Jennifer love hewitt

Star of 911 and longtime member of American television, Jennifer Love Hewitt began her Hollywood career as a child actress in Disney Incorporated children, a children’s music show that ran from the 80s to the early 90s. On the show, she played and sung, so it’s no surprise that Hewitt released his debut album, Love songs, shortly after in 1992. The record was only available in Japan, but since then the 42-year-old artist has widely released three more albums, including 2002 NuNaked, which after peaking at no. 72 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, is his best-selling project to date.

Alyssa Milano

Me Too actress and activist Alyssa Milano is a force to be reckoned with. Start your career with a beloved TV sitcom Who is the boss? In the mid-1980s, she went on to become the darling of the Americas after landing roles in teenage television series like Melrose Square and Charm (appearing in both in the late 90s). But Milano had other talents up his sleeve, including singing.

From 1989 to 1992, she released four albums an impressive production for any musician. Although none of her songs were particularly popular in the United States, she met with tons of success in Japan, where her label was based. In Japan, audiences particularly fell in love with her second album, Alyssa, which has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.