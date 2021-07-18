Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday: A Look At The Actor’s Risky And Glamorous Red Carpet Looks | Fashion trends





Global icon, film producer and actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now one year older. The star celebrates her 39th birthday today, July 18. From the revival of Hollywood after the Hindi film industry to that of UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, the actor has several feathers in his hat. But in the midst of it all, one cannot ignore his eye-catching and fashionable sense of style. Priyanka has given the fashion world some of her most iconic and historic red carpet looks. So, on the occasion of its 39th birthday, it makes sense to go back and take a look at some of our favorites. DOLCE AND GABBANA DRESS In May, Priyanka Chopra attended the Billboard Music Awards with her husband Nick, wearing a sensational see-through nude dress. She was dressed head to toe in bespoke Dolce and Gabanna, decorated with crystals throughout. The number sweeping the floor had a risky thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with a diamond bracelet and diamond earrings from Bulgari, and a metal lace-up corset belt, originally featured by Dior in her fall 2007 collection. She set the internet on fire. in this glamorous outfit. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra in 70k shirt and pants are all about flirty floral prints THE BAFTA LOOK THAT MAKES THE STATEMENT Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the 2021 BAFTAs in a sexy black ensemble from Ronald van der Kemp’s fall 2020 couture collection. She wore a black silk jacket with a plunging neckline, padded shoulders and a multi-colored pleated butterfly that rested right in front. Priyanka paired it with a black skirt that showcased her toned figure. She accessorized her stunning look, which was nothing short of art, with diamond rings and earrings from Bulgari. A sleek bubble braid, bold red lips, and rosy makeup completed her glamor. THE GRAMMY DRESS 2020 This ensemble has to be one of the most iconic looks Priyanka Chopra wore on the red carpet. The ivory sweeping set is from Ralph & Russo’s Spring 2018 couture collection. The vintage-inspired number featured a beaded plunging neckline that grazed the belly button, an embroidered train and ombre bangs along the sleeves and a slit down the front. Priyanka wore the dress with earrings and elegant side braids. THE BEGINNINGS IN CANNES Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes red carpet debut wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli beaded strapless dress. The dress had a stunning sweetheart neckline, a risky thigh slit and a long train adorned with crystals. Priyanka paired the embellished dress with Chopard’s long, shiny silver earrings. She brought old Hollywood glamor to the red carpet with soft finger curls, rosy makeup and a crisp cat eye. CANNES WEDDING DRESS For her second red carpet appearance, Priyanka Chopra wore an actual wedding dress from Georges Hobeika’s 2020 bridal collection and proved that there was nothing overdressed. She turned the Cannes red carpet into her wedding to husband Nick Jonas, who wore a white suit to complement his wife. The sweeping dress marked a high level of drama and featured a fitted bodice with ruffle details. She chose Chopard diamond earrings and a necklace to accessorize her look. THE MET GALA Priyanka attended the 2019 Met Gala themed “Camp Celebration: Notes on Fashion”, wearing an extravagant Dior Couture gown that took 1,500 hours to make. The avant-garde ensemble featured a sheer bodice with silver crisscross details. The skirt and trailing cape were adorned with gray, pink, red and yellow feathers. She wore her wavy locks in permanent spirals at the top of her head completed with a crown. She paired it with fuchsia lips and eyeshadows, as well as white lashes and eyebrows. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-birthday-a-look-at-actor-s-risque-and-glamorous-red-carpet-looks-101626585683456.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos