Star Wars actor Ahmed Best wants to play Fantastic Four Hero





A Star Wars actor wouldn’t mind playing Mister Fantastic in the The Fantastic Four movie coming soon. Fans probably remember Ahmed Best as the voice of Jar Jar Binks in the hugely popular series. He has Reed Richards opinion status going forward. He Who Remains debuted at the end of the last episode of Loki ‘s first season. Because Jonathan Majors plays the villain of the MCU, there is reason to wonder who could play his ancestor. (A common identity for Immortus is Nathaniel Richards, aka a descendant of Reed Richards.) Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has resisted all attempts to talk about the cast of Marvel’s First Family. For now, you’ll probably see more actors tossing their hats into the ring. Best will certainly not be the only one in this regard. Some Star Wars fans are behind the actor. However, some vocal critics question its value. No decision has been made yet, and it looks like an announcement will be in at least months. Check out his tweet below: Officially throwing my hat in this ring. https://t.co/5YeafbuO6f – Ahmed BEST (@ahmedbest) July 16, 2021 “I never thought I would be asked to come back, to be honest,” Best said of his role in the Star Wars universe for Jedi Temple Challenge. “I was very pleasantly surprised. What really made me say yes was the fact that it was breaking new ground in the Star Wars universe. I think what’s most important about portraying someone like Kelleran Beq as a person of color and the leader of this temple – kind of like the Elder of the Jedi – is that she breaks down what’s possible. . It breaks down what you can do and just creates a whole new world of possibilities. “ “It’s always kids who have been my favorite Star Wars fans,” he continued, “and being able to give back to kids is something special … which in my opinion makes the Jedi Temple Challenge a little bit special is that they’re not losers.The whole idea of ​​being in the temple is this idea of ​​working and continuing to work to get better and better. “So when a team didn’t complete a challenge, it wasn’t because they weren’t good enough,” Best added. “They just needed to go back to train, improve and work harder…. As for the kids who couldn’t solve a puzzle or were the last to assemble their lightsaber, I loved the moment that I could say to them, “Look, this is just the start of your journey. . “ Who do you want to play in the Fantastic Four? Let us know in the comments!

