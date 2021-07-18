A New Era: Behind the Scenes of Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn

Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail

After a long wait Australian survivor returns to television on Sunday July 18 at 7:30 p.m. on 10 and 10 Play, with a new Brains V Brawn format.

Before the premiere of last season’s shows, media week spoke with 10 entertainment executives from ViacomCBS Stephen tate, and entertainment producer Tim ali about the new changes to the show and what to expect from the new location.

With Covid-19 meaning that Australian survivor cannot return to his usual homes in Samoa or Fiji earlier this year the Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the show would be shot in Cloncurry, 1,700 km northwest of Brisbane in the hinterland of Queensland.

The production would bring about $ 14.6 million into the state’s economy and create around 150 jobs for Queensland crew members.

Ali was in Queensland during the entire production and said it was a fantastic experience which influenced the direction of the show.

But: The main thing that people are noticing is that the look of the show is going to change. It’s a really tough dirty, dusty, hot and cold environment and rough playing and rough environment.

This made it very difficult for the competitors. The tribal camps were not on beaches, but on dry riverbeds, so they lived on rocks and the sleeping conditions were very harsh. There weren’t any coconuts or papayas they could just go hunting on the beach, so they had to take that into account and find different ways to feed themselves.

It was also very hard for the crew because we were all in the same conditions, but obviously eating better.

Filming in the outback

With the rare chance to film at home in Australia, the two agreed the new location would showcase the Australian outback.

Tate: It really looks beautiful; I think viewers will be so proud of our country when they see it.

But: I hadn’t realized how beautiful the outback was, I had never been this far away before and it’s definitely something to be proud of and we present it in such a magical way.

The show was filmed in North West Queensland and the couple said one of the reasons it was so far inland was to avoid saltwater crocodiles, but they also had need a place with good water supply.

Tate: One of the things that is so important in Survivor There are a number of challenges related to water, and it is clear that the camps need water as well.

We set up camp in this incredible riverbed, and it’s really beautiful, but instead of the beaches being white, they’re really ocher red.

The new location also allowed the team to be more creative with the challenge setups and try new things that they hadn’t been able to do before.

But: There were such vast pristine landscapes that we had the opportunity to have great challenges and use the space and these also look amazing.

Tate said there was a lot of work to bring Survivor to the remote outback which has brought its own types of logistical problems.

Tate: For our challenge-building crews they were there months before us and we mustn’t forget that they were standing under the scorching sun building these spectacular challenges until the end of the day when it would turn freezing cold again. .

We employed many locals from the community, many of whom had lived in the area for many generations, and had to rely on them for their knowledge.

We have also worked closely with representatives of the First Nations in this region, and they have taught us a lot about the local flora and fauna, and you can’t help but be respectful when working with this expanse of knowledge. .

Brain vs. Brawn

Season five of Survivor was an All Stars season and featured what seemed like the culmination of many character stories. The series has also featured back-to-back appearances in the series from great personalities such as David Genat and Harry hills. This format of seasons of Brain vs. Brawn feels like a refreshment of the Survivor narrative as it moves away from the semi-celebrity format of Champions versus contenders (season 3 and 4) and returns to a more classic format of mostly daily Australians.

Tate: I think it’s important to go back to a reset. Survivor at its heart is a format for all.

But: We have been extremely successful in creating new characters and big players in the game. There are brilliantly entertaining characters and it is sure to kick off a new era.

When asked why they chose the Brains v Brawn format, the duo said they naturally put together a great storytelling.

But: There are a lot of different layers, a lot of different stories to follow, and although we have brains and muscles, we really tried to balance the two tribes equally.

Tate: Survivor has probably the biggest group of superfans that any franchise we have and they are very clear about what they want, and we listen to the fans. It’s almost an on-demand format that we’re working with right now.

Tate said that this reason why Australian survivor continues to improve as Australians learn to play.

Tate: The first two seasons watching the Australians play and do it in a pretty shy and almost polite way, and now that they’ve accepted it’s just a game, they’re going for the gold.

Future seasons

When asked if future seasons will automatically return to Pacific Island beaches, Tate said he thinks it’s important to keep mixing up.

Tate: The location is a major character in the history of Survivor because that’s what you survive. So it’s important not to get stuck in a rut anywhere.

We are already in production on another series of Survivor that we have moved considerably to a whole new environment, so this series will have a different personality. He’s still in Australia though.

However, Tate also said that some things about the frame of Survivor will always be true.

Tate: There are things that people expect Survivor, they expect it to be hot so I don’t think you would in an alpine environment.

Yes, we love working in Australia, and we’re doing two back-to-back series in Australia, but would we be open to traveling to exotic climates once the world opens up again? Yes, I think we would.