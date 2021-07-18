Summer of Soul criticizing the best concert film ever made? | Musical documentary





Tits Sundance Award winner is an absolute joy, uncovering a treasure trove of thrilling and breathtaking live music footage (originally captured by television veteran Hal Tulchin) that has remained largely unseen for half a century. While Mike Wadleigh Woodstock and the Maysles Give me shelter have long been considered definitive documents of the ups and downs of 1969 pop culture, Summer of the soul makes the two look like a footnote to the main event: a festival in the heart of Harlem that’s been kind of written out of the history books. Capturing Stevie Wonder at a turning point in his career, Mavis Staples duet with Mahalia Jackson (an unreal moment, says Staples) and Nina Simone at the peak of its performances, director Ahmir Questlove Thompsons’ feature debut interweaves music and politics in the one of the best concert films of all time. Produced and directed by Tony Lawrence (a con artist, in the best sense of the word), and backed by liberal New York Republican Mayor John Lindsay, with the security of the Black Panthers, the 1969 Harlem Culture Festival was held over six weekends at Mount Morris Park. at a time of profound cultural reassessment, a year after the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King. In space, Neil Armstrong may have taken a small step for a man, but as one festival goer puts it: No matter the moon, let’s get some of that money back in Harlem. Artfully curated news footage depicts a decade of tension, producing disparate strands of resistance to civil rights and black power. Among those on stage are saxophonist Ben Branch, to whom King spoke just before his death, asking Branch to play his favorite song, Precious Lord, take my hand. It’s this song that Staples and Jackson perform together in a moment that matches the ecstatic heights of amazing Grace another long-delayed musical documentary, covering Aretha Franklin’s 1972 performances at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Crowds at the Harlem Cultural Festival, 1969. Photography: AP Mixing wry laughter and insight, interviewees explain how the word Black has evolved from a term of combat abuse to a term of self-determination and pride. Pioneering journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault remembers the battle she fought to get the New York Times of using Black rather than nigger, while others describe Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach, the festival’s powerful couple shameless Black they lived this phrase every day. Watch footage of his band The 5th Dimension performing Aquarius / Let the sun in with tasseled orange suits, Marilyn McCoo remembers how they had been criticized for not being black enough, and how happy they were to be there in Harlem, reclaiming their identity. Then to top it off, we watch Nina Simone perform a new song, inspired by the directing Being young gifted and black, performed in a voice that Reverend Al Sharpton artfully characterizes as somewhere between hope and mourning. While Simone is described as resembling an African princess, Hugh Masekelas performs Graze in the grass seems to transport the audience to another country, soaring from the parks of New York to the distant plains. Elsewhere, Sly and the Family Stone epitomize the psychedelic Afrofuturist R&B vibe, with Rose Stone and Cynthia Robinson giving their conductor a run for their money on keyboards and trumpet respectively, and audiences gradually accepting that a drummer White can kick after all. Gladys Knight remembers that it wasn’t just about music; we wanted progress; the Edwin Hawkins Singers perform Oh, Happy Day in a lime green harmony; Ray Barretto and Mongo Santamara bring the Latin fusion rhythm; BB King rocks his guitar like a baby while he sings the blues; Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks to the soul; and Stevie Wonder is on the fire on drums, keyboards and vocals as he enters a new era of meaningful jazz funk. The fact that the rose running through the cement of this festival had been overlooked for so long served as further proof that black history was going to be erased. Still, Questloves’ film begins and ends with festival goer Musa Jackson viewing the uplifting salvaged footage (a sneaky counterpoint to the end of the horror book of Give me shelter) and thanking the filmmaker in tears for proving to him that I am not crazy! that it really happened. Thanks to this great film, we can all share this wonder.

