Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah start shooting their movie





Gulshan Devaiah shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gulshandevaiah78 ) Strong points Taapsee posted a photo of herself preparing for her role

“Shubh Aarambh! ” she wrote

“Let’s do this Gayatri!” she added New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah have started filming for their new project Blurry at Nainital. On Sunday, the duo shared photos from the first day of filming for the production debut of Taapsee. While Taapsee Pannu posted a photo of herself preparing for her role, Gulshan Devaiah shared a photo of herself and wrote: “Mr. and Mrs. Blurr.” In the photos, Taapsee wears a black top, matching pants and a long, multi-colored jacket. She captioned her post: “Shubh Aarambh! Let’s do this Gayatri!” and added the hashtags #Blurr # Day1 and #HappyBeginning. Blurry is the first project of Outsiders Films, the production house recently launched by Taapsee Pannu. Check out the articles by Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah here: Taapsee Pannu announced her production house and her first film as a producer on Thursday in a series of Instagram posts. In an article, she wrote: “Last year, when it was almost ten years since I immersed myself in the dream of this Indian film industry, I never knew that I would not float, but that I learn to swim. For someone who never dreamed of being a public figure, I am eternally grateful to everyone who gave me so much love and confidence in myself and my work. He is time to recover, for with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to do my best to bring the best, for the sight is the best from “the outside.” Write a new chapter in life, now as a producer with “Outsider Films.” #OutsidersFilms #NewChapter ”while in another his caption read:“ Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and his conviction that this crazy combination is worth exploring. ge the series for ‘Outsiders Films’ while I’ I have the right to direct. Pranjal Khandhdiya (producer) and I will walk this thin line between friendship and business together, supporting each other, as we make sure every rupee on our projects is worth it! Health! #OutsidereFilms. “ Blurry is headed by Ajay Bahl. “And here’s the slate’s first. The cold to match the thrill! #BLURR!” the actress wrote announcing her production debut two days ago. She also unveiled the poster for the first look of Blurry who presents his eyes blindfolded. Taapsee Pannu also Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and a film with Anurag Kashyap lined up.

