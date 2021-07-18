Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone returns with new magical movie mode





Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will receive a new personal video version with a “magic movie mode”. Special features are absolutely nothing new for DVDs and Blu-Rays. But, Harry potter fans are absolutely rabid in their love for the franchise. So, there will likely be new information and behind-the-scenes details to like about these releases. On the other hand, the craziest thing about releasing Wizarding world today, we are already 20 years from the start of this film. No one could have believed that the film series would have ended up being as big a phenomenon as it has become. All the books caused a sensation and Warner Bros. made these films an even greater success. It’s crazy to think about it because Harry Potter is now a theme park attraction and a Halloween costume. (Hello, it’s even taking a while in Space Jam: A New Legacy, showing you how important the series is to the studio.) As of right now, there are no plans for a special special reunion just yet, but it should come as no surprise if it is announced before the end of the year. Here’s what Wizarding World had to say about the release: “This is just one of the many 20th anniversary celebrations you can expect to see this year, as we approach nearly two decades since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone / Philosopher’s Stone was released for the first time. first time on our movie screens. Keep an eye out for more announcements soon. As part of the celebrations for Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary at the Sorcerer’s Stone / Philosopher’s Stone, the Magic Movie mode will be released on August 17th and will arrive full of filming secrets, spellcasting, anecdotes, fun activities and curiosities. “ This new version includes several special features as you watch the film, including commentary from director Chris Columbus, deleted scenes, quizzes that test your in-depth knowledge of a wide range of film topics, and graphics and audio features. Specials that will appear on certain stages. Check out the new things you can learn about the beloved first film in the Harry Potter series. “ Do you like that first Harry Potter movie? Which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments!

