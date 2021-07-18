Why the “Law & Order” spin-off was canceled despite the series being commissioned

When NBC surprisingly decided to cancel Law & Order: For the Defense Even before an episode aired on Thursday, it surprised everyone. After all, NBC had given the project a series commission and even a spot on the fall 2021 schedule when the show was announced in May. The Peacock Network has never announced why the latest iteration of its branded franchise isn’t happening, but there are possible reasons why NBC decided not to air Dick Wolf’s new project.

For Defense was announced in May, and reportedly focused on defense attorneys, who are typically nothing more than foils for heroic district attorneys in the Law and order shows, with the exception of a few elected officials who have already served as ADA. Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) was hired as a showrunner for For the Defense and is said to have produced with Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Julie Weitz and Arthur Forney. NBC said the show will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET to launch an “all Law and order night “, with Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit and Law and order: organized crime next at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

Between the May announcement and July 15, something happened behind the scenes. NBC announced For Defense no longer arrived. SVU will kick off its season with a two-hour special on September 23. Eventually, the Thursday slot at 8 p.m. ET will be resumed by The blacklist October 21. NBC and Wolf have not made any statement about For Defense, but both would be working on another Law and order spin off.

The first possible reason for For Defense meet an untimely death is the cast. Wolf and NBC never announced who would star on this show. Since Organized crime proved that a new Law and order the show is set to kick off with a beloved franchise star in mind, NBC may have decided none were available to start For Defense. The best character to lead the series would have been old SVU ADA Rafael Barba, played by Raul Esparza. In January SVU episode “Sightless in a Savage Land” it was established that he became a criminal defense attorney. Many other ADAs have gone on to become criminal defense attorneys in the show world, but Barba has made several appearances since leaving in SVU Season 19. It’s true that Barba remains a fan favorite character, but he’s certainly not at the same level of popularity as Christopher Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler.

Another reason why For Defense may not have worked, is that Wolf’s past attempts to emphasize the “order” side of Law and order did not work. The last time Wolf tried this in the main Law and order the franchise was Law & Order: jury trial, who focused on both the prosecution and the defense as they prepared their cases for trial. Even Bebe Neuwirth and the appearances of franchise favorites Fred Dalton Thompson and Jerry Orbach couldn’t prevent the series from being canceled in January 2006. Jury trial became the first Law and order series canceled. One episode didn’t even air on NBC and then debuted on Court TV (now TruTV). The focus on prosecutors has even failed in the Chicago world, as the only entry to this franchise to be canceled is Chicago Justice. After the show ended, the only reminder that it even existed was Peter Stone’s move from Philip Winchester to SVU.

It may be some time before we really understand how For Defense failed and why no one was chosen. After all, the last time this happened with a project Law and order spin-off, the project died without even a whimper. In September 2018, NBC trumpeted Law and order: hate crimes, which was to be launched during SVUthe 20th season. The show was delayed in March 2019, then SVU Showrunner Warren Leight announced a few months later that the show would transfer to Peacock. No one was chosen on this project either, and there was no announcement when the project died (or even if it really died).