Shocking! Take a look at photos from yesterday and today of these Bollywood celebrities after alleged plastic surgery





MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are loved and known for their physique, beauty, and fitness and workout regimes. Over time, we have seen many celebs struggle to keep their physique and body in great shape. From Disha Patani to Sonakshi Sinha and Jhanvi Kapoor, we have seen many Bollywood actresses who have motivated us for fitness. That said, there are some celebrities who have had a little extra help with plastic surgery. Whether it’s tweaking the angle of their nose or changing their smile, these celebrities have tried to change their features. Take a look at these alleged plastic surgery before and after pictures. 1. Janhvi Kapoor Jhanvi Kapoor is known not only for her amazing acting skills, but also for her cute looks. The actress, who has only 3 films, has dominated the hearts of fans. Janhvi is known to alter her lips and get lip fillers. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak (2018). 2. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra wins the hearts of fans around the world. This actress who is causing a stir at the Hollywood level has also undergone cosmetic surgery. But she never openly admitted it. 3. Shruti Hassan Southern industry beauty and daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan has impressed fans over time with her incredible acting skills and good looks. She admitted to having her nose redone before her Bollywood debut, but insisted it was for medical reasons. Later, numerous reports online alleged that she even had lip fillers. 4. Shilpa Shetty The name that still tops the fitness charts, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a major inspiration to many. The actress is accused of being put under the knife. And his before and after photos make it hard to ignore. READ ALSO (Lakshmi Manchu’s reaction when she remembers the holidays are over) 5. Partner’s balance Do you remember the actress Koena Mitra, who appeared in movies like Apna Sapna Money Money, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Musafir and others? A nose job gone wrong changed her life forever. Mitra openly discussed his surgery as it almost cost him his life. 6. Vaani Kapoor Shuddh Desi Romance actress Vaani Kapoor has also reportedly changed her features. Later, she appeared in films like Befikre and War, where fans were convinced that she had made changes. The actress denied the rumors and said her change in appearance was due to the fact that she had lost weight. 7. Ayesha Takia Socha Na Tha and Wanted actress Ayesha Takia is not only known for her acting, but also for her cuteness. Recent photos of her surfaced online where fans were convinced the actress had changed her appearance. 8. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma, having debuted with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, was immensely loved by fans for her acting and appearance. The actress made headlines after people noticed her lips looked a little different in photos and appearances. Sharma responded to the plastic surgery allegations and said she used a temporary lip enhancement tool in conjunction with makeup techniques she learned over the years. What is your opinion on this? Let us know in the comments section below For more information on the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. READ ALSO (Katrina Kaif transforms Barbie into a pink tie-dye outfit)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/shocking-have-look-then-and-now-photos-of-these-bollywood-celebrities-after-alleged The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos