Entertainment
Scott Disick, 38, shares rare photo with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, as the couple pose with son Reign, 6
SCOTT Disick shared with fans a rare photo of himself with his 20-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and son Reign.
The 38-year-old posted the snap of the group on his Instagram Stories as the trio enjoyed their getaway in the Hamptons.
Scott spent time in the popular New York vacation destination with Amelia and her three children.
Scott shares shares Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.
The cute pic showed Scott posing with Amelia – the daughter of Lisa rinna and Harry Hamlin – who draped his arm over his shoulder in front of a body of water – while Reign held his nose.
Scott captioned it with the words: “Great night just a little smelly for Reign out on the old docks.”
Previously, a source exclusively told The Sun that Scott’s getaway with Amelia and her children was “an opportunity to get to know each other better.
THE TYPE OF SCOTT
Last month the keeping up with the Kardashians the star insisted during the reunion episode that he was not doing everything possible to look for young girls nowadays.
Before starting a relationship with Amelie, Kourtney’s ex has dated Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie, who is now 22 years old.
During the KUWTK reunion episode, Scott Told host Andy Cohen: Everyone’s wrong when they say I’m looking for young girls.
I don’t go out looking for young girls.
He continued: They are attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I think.
Scott and Amélieformalized their Instagram relationshipjust before Valentine’s Day, although they were spotted outside, packing on the PDA, for a few months before that.
The two were first spotted together on Halloween last year and have since sparked controversy over their age difference.
KOURTNEY IS TOO BUSY
Meanwhile, the mother of her children has been at the center of the rumor with news that Kourtney was offered last weekend.
A source told The Sun that the Blink-182 drummer knelt down to ask his seven-month-old girlfriend to marry him on a trip towatch a UFC fight, the source said – and the couple plan to tie the knot later this year.
A source close to the elderKardashiansister said: i thinkTravishas been planning the proposal for ages.
They want to start their own families together – it’s the most important thing for them because they both have children, but they want to reunite the two families.
Alabama teenage daughter Travisposted a message saying congratulationsand adding that she was so happy for them – whileKourtneysisterKhloésent a huge bouquet of flowers.
Kourtney’s hairdresseradded to speculationsharing photos of them from Vegas and writing, “NOW I understand why people get married in Vegas. There is no such thing as love AND a good time.
Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45,sparked rumors they got marriedin town – famous for their quick marriages – with a cryptic image of the couple holding hands captioned: What’s Going On In Vegas.
But thespeculation was quickly dismissedafter a source from the Clark County Marriage Licensing Office told The Sun they had not come – which they should have done to get married.
The insider said: Kourt was never married and for years she told Scott she wasn’t interested because of her parents’ divorce.
She actually turned Scott down a few times – but things with Travis are different. They talked a lot about marriage and the future.
“She doesn’t want a wedding show like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration of starting a new family.
Recently, Kourtneysparked pregnancy rumorsby wearing loose clothing,give up meat and fish and stop drinking alcohol.
