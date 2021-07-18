Virender Sehwag calls Dennis Lillee “Gunda”; send birthday wish in Bollywood style





Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag was considered one of the most dangerous batsmen of his time. He was known for his batting skills during his playing days and he continues to do so even after retirement despite not being on the cricket pitch but off the pitch. Sehwag is known for making witty comments and trolling cricketers on social media and this time the cricketer on his target is former Australian bowling legend Dennis Lillee. Virender Sehwag wishes Dennis Lillee in Bollywood style Dennis Lillee turned 67 on Sunday July 18 and Virender Sehwag decided to wish him a hilarious tweet. The former cricketer used a line from the 1998 movie Gunda. Sehwag compared Lillee to the villain from the movie who scared everyone throughout the movie. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi and Shakti Kapoor. Gunda rocks.

Naam hai Lillee, kar deta hoon Batsman ki Pant Gilee. Do not be dumb.

Happy birthday mister Lillee https://t.co/cAgMMYZuqa Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2021 The career of Virender Sehwag After making his international debut in 1999, Virender Sehwag has become the mainstay of the Indian Batting Order due to his fearless hitter. The 42-year-old represented the Indian team in 104 tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is until his last appearance in 2013. Sehwag has scored more than 17,000 international races in all formats, with most of those races coming in lead the order while facing the new ball. Najafgarh’s Nawab was also part of the Indian squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. In addition to racking up runs in his career, Sehwag also has many records to his name. The former cricketer holds the record for scoring the fastest triple century in terms of balls (278) to date against South Africa in his magnificent 319 stroke. He is also the only Indian batsman. to have scored two Triple Test centuries and the fourth world cricket batsman to achieve this feat in red ball cricket. Others on the list include legendary Australian drummer Sir Donald Bradman, former West Indies skipper Brian Lara and, respectively, Windies heavy hitter Chris Gayle. Career of Dennis Lillee The former Australian race leader had a wonderful career from 1971 to 1984. In 72 practice matches, Lillee claimed 355 wickets. In 63 ODI he has 103 wickets to name and the numbers are good enough to show just how much of a dreaded bowler he was during his playing days. Credit: Virender Sehwag / Twitter / PTI

