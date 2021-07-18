Sunday brunch debate HT: Ta-ta toxic masculinity!





It doesn’t matter if the toxic male character is genuine and not glorified By Aniruddha Guha Annirudha says that if DDLJ was directed by a young director today, you won’t have a scene where the guy throws lingerie in a woman’s face. Cinema is supposed to represent reality. If toxic masculinity exists in society, filmmakers and writers do not hesitate to show it. But that depends on whether the filmmakers describe it to make their story authentic or glorify it and make it appear justified. Intention matters. The glorification has stopped as we now tell varied stories with the genre of mass action movies declining as of 2012. Kabir Singh | is an anomaly, as is its success. There was no logic as to why he clicked. I didn’t like the movie at all, but I know a lot of women who loved the movie, regardless of their class. But people don’t go out of their way to create toxic male protagonists, and the actors are quite aware of their choices. This toxic male character is not going to disappear from our films. But it depends on the filmmaker. For example, if Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) were made by a young director today, you’ll never have a scene where the guy takes lingerie out of the suitcase and throws it in a woman’s face. Overall, today’s circuit is more aware than it was before. Maybe it’s because a generation grew up with such films and learned from their mistakes! Aniruddha Guha is a screenwriter and former film critic. His next film, Rashmi Rocket starring Taapsee Pannu, will be released later this year Women change, men are forced to catch up By Namrata Zakaria Namrata believes Ranbir Kapoors has lost, boy-man phobic about engagement [character] will be picked up by metrosexual Ranveer on screen today Films have long championed the idea of ​​hyper masculinity in men. And the cinema reflects life. But, the films of the past decade have seen a shift in the gender power equation. Baaja Baraat Group sees Anushka Sharmas’ character having an overnight fling with her male business partner. When he’s not interested, his life goes on. There have been female-directed films where women cast their dominant lovers for glorious independence. I see stronger female characters written even in predominantly male movies simply because more women are educated and have jobs. Kabir Singh | was a reaction to the feminine wave in Bollywood. In Haseen Dillruba, on the one hand, the female lead is strong enough to talk about her affair to her husband, and on the other hand, she is totally okay with him trying to set her on fire as she thinks she Deserves that. He’s my biggest pet peeve with the movie. The subliminal idea. The idea of ​​mad love that sheds blood is dangerous. There will be the strange male trying to be the male. But he will not succeed. Ranbir Kapoors lost, the boy-man phobic of commitment will be taken over by the metrosexual Ranveer. Women change and men are forced to catch up. Women will now only keep a man by his side if he respects his choices. Namrata Zakaria is a journalist and expert who writes on fashion, culture and feminism From Brunch HT, July 18, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/brunch/ht-brunch-sunday-debate-ta-ta-toxic-masculinity-101626581262598.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

