Entertainment
The Olympic Theater Arts Center launches a new season
SEQUIM – The Olympic Theater Arts Center has unveiled its 2021-2022 theatrical season: “Stories of an Irrepressible Humanity”, with a full program of comedy, drama and music.
“Like everyone else, we’ve had a lot to adapt to during the pandemic,” said Pete Griffin, director of marketing.
“And while we didn’t want to dwell on this, we wanted to find a way to celebrate our human ability to adapt in difficult times and sometimes even come out better.”
OTA’s season of five shows includes:
• Ease of living – a comedy by Katie Forgette, on stage from September 30 to October 17. A retired actor moves into a prison turned into a care facility for the elderly shortly after Medicare went missing and discovers a community of inmates determined to fight the dehumanizing system they have landed in.
• A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry, on stage from December 2 to 19. The play is based on the timeless classic by Charles Dickens, but told from the setting of a 1940s radio show. It’s a chance to relive a favorite holiday ghostly tale that reminds us of just how cuteness and compassion make all the difference.
• Angel Street (gas lamp), a drama by Patrick Hamilton, on stage from February 10 to 27. This Victorian thriller tells the story of a young wife whose fragile mental state is at stake between her potentially dangerous husband and an eccentric detective claiming to have the answers.
• Heroes vs. Villains: a musical review, organized by OTA, on stage from April 14 to May 1. In this music review, OTA features the best of heroes and the worst of villains.
• Life Cover, a comedy / drama by RT Robinson, on stage June 9-26. In 1943, three young wives keep the house fires going while the men go to war. Local history attracts the attention of Life Magazine. The life cover is about the struggle for self-esteem, full of southern charm and poignant humor.
“This season is a celebration of all we’ve learned over the past year and a reminder that, through the power of storytelling, humanity continues to move forward,” said Ginny Holladay, Acting CEO .
“I’m especially excited to lead Angel Street (Gaslight), with his timeless warnings about how easy it is to destroy someone through mental coercion and the importance of giving power back to those who need it most.”
True to the tradition of previous seasons, the OTA worked with local artists to help market the shows. This season’s artists are Suzan Noyes, Richard Workman, Ryoko Toyama, Sadie Baar and Jim Bradrick.
The season’s five productions will perform on the Elaine and Robert Caldwell Main Stage for three weekends each, leaving the theater’s historic Gathering Hall open for special events, classes and workshops.
“We look forward to having more music, storytelling, art workshops and other engaging activities for the public in the gathering room this season,” Griffin said.
“We’re also revamping our membership concept this year, adding invitations to first script readings, some rehearsals and other open house opportunities. We would like OTA members to feel more involved in theater, so we are looking for other ways to get them ‘behind the curtain’.
“Membership is a property at OTA, and we would like our members to really know what they are investing in. ”
The OTA season 21-22 rollout took place on Friday when the first showcase of new community theater works opened, celebrating short works by local authors featured on stage.
A short video showcasing the season will be posted on the theater’s website at OlympicTheaterArts.org and Facebook page.
For more information on season tickets, call 360-683-7326 or drop by the theater office at 414 N. Sequim Ave. between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
