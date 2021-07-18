The EastEnders actor you probably didn’t realize is dating an Emmerdale star in real life





We all love good British soap. Whether it’s Emmerdale, EastEnders, Coronation Street, or Holby City, there’s nothing better than chilling out an evening and watching some of the nation’s favorites. And unsurprisingly, you often get actors who appear on multiple shows, like Ross Kemp, who has been on both EastEnders and Emmerdale. READ MORE: EastEnders viewers are stunned as Isaac Baptiste is tased amid heartbreaking episode of schizophrenia





But some actors and actresses have also fallen in love with each other. Any Enders fanatic will know Gray Atkins, the murderous domestic abuser who revealed his father abused him as a child – he and his family moved to 1 Albert Square in 2019. Well, in real life, Grays actor Toby Alexander-Smith is a much nicer guy. Turns out Mr. Alexander-Smith is dating Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale.



And Ms. Walsh recently appeared on Loose Women and shed some light on what it was like to date the Albert Square monster. She confessed that Tobys had received quite a bit of abuse because of the character he portrayed. He was very lucky, she revealed.





You really get a little more online than anything else. But I’m just saying it’s because you’re really good, you do a good job, and that’s all that matters. “Again, his story is so important in getting people talking and raising awareness, as long as he does, his job is done.”

