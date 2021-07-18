Nicolas Cage reveals why he left Hollywood

Nicolas Cage had an instinctive understanding of how to play Rob, the melancholy truffle forager at the heart of “Pig”. Rob’s love for his pet pig and his tumultuous relationship with his former celebrity as a renowned chef is explored in this independent film. Cage, a popular action star in the late 1990s and early 2000s, understood Rob’s conflicting feelings about fame and shared his desire to live off the grid.

Why did Nicolas Cage leave Hollywood?

In an interview with US media, Cage said, “I really feel like I’ve stepped into my own wilderness and abandoned small town Hollywood.” “I don’t know why Rob left his fame. It’s never fully explained, which is one aspect of the film that I enjoy. But, as for me, I’m not sure I want to come back. I don’t know if I would like to do another Disney movie. It would be a nightmare. It’s a whole different environment. There is a lot of terror in this place. “

Cage is no longer the draw he was when he starred in Jerry Bruckheimer’s action films like “The Rock” from 1996 and “Con Air” from 1997, which were based on comics. He’s spent the last ten years or so appearing in low budget movies, some of which are forgettable (“Kill Chain”, anyone?) And others unjustly underrated, as was the case with his likeable performance in David Gordon. “Joe” from Green. Even when he was at the top of his game, Cage said he didn’t like the business limits placed on his performance, according to reports.

“It was a game under high pressure when I was working on two Jerry Bruckheimer films back to back. There were a lot of good times, but there were also some tough times. It has to be said,” Cage said. to the American media while looking back on his life. “They would imagine you and say, ‘Now say the line of roller skate training wheels. “I’ll do it, but I’d love to try it that way too,” I would add. have more leeway to explore and be fluid when working on an independent film. In the room, there is less pressure and more oxygen, ”he noted.

“I’m not sure I want to go back”: Nicolas Cage

After reaching opera heights in films like “Mandy” and “Prisoners of Phantom Country,” in which he played what it would be like to have his testicle blown up, Cage used “Pig” to remind moviegoers that ‘he is able to do nuanced work.

Cage says he choreographs every beat of his performance for films like “Prisoners of Phantom Country” and uses a style of play he calls “Western Kabuki Theater,” which combines quirky vocalizations, German expressionism and emotion. wild to produce a unique style. Countless memes have been devoted to the chewing effects of landscapes. It also earned Cage a dedicated following, with Ethan Hawke hailing him as the first actor since Marlon Brando who has really done something new with the art of acting.

Cage explained that he just wanted to get on set, walk into a room, and tell the story with his life experiences, memories, and horrific nightmares from the night before. in a much more haiku-like fashion. This is exactly what I mean when I say this. Haiku is made up of five syllables, seven syllables, and five syllables, and the words and syllables prompt you to contemplate the silent gaps. how this movie feels, ”he said.

“Pig” is more than a character study. The film also delves into the powerful bonds that humans and animals can make. Rob’s truffle hunter pig is his best friend and the only source of unconditional love in his life. According to the report, Cage has a similar relationship with his cat, Merlin.

“Pig” will be released on July 16, and while critics welcome it as a comeback for Cage, don’t expect him to give up on his weirder endeavors. Cage will next be seen in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, in which he will play a fictional version of himself, an aging star recruited by the CIA. “I’m not going to see this movie,” Cage said. He said that he had been recommended a great movie. People say they like it and have a good time, and they did it for the audience. He told US media that going to the premiere and sitting down with everyone was too much for him. It’s too strange and outrageous for him psychologically, he said.

Photo credit: AP

