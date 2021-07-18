Kriti Sanon on blind objects: “You don’t have the courage to type gossip” | Bollywood





Kriti Sanon said those who publish “blind articles” against celebrities lack “the guts”. She has spoken of the practice on several occasions since the death of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Kriti had previously called for a ban on blind objects. A blind item is a story that does not give the names of the people you are talking about, but only very specific clues that allow readers to understand who it is. Often the article is denied as being without merit. Kriti also calls it gossip. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kriti wrote: “I think it’s just obnoxious. You don’t have the guts to type gossip. Most of it isn’t true. It’s hearsay. -To say, there are no facts. If you know it is a fact, then write the name Who stopped you? [You should] have the courage to write the name. If you can’t write the name, don’t write. It’s not journalism. “ “I think it comes under mental harassment because I think it affects families of individuals and beyond. It can sometimes get in the way of some relationships. People are in a relationship and it can affect them psychologically. We don’t even realize it. . I think it should be banned, “she said. After Sushant’s death, Kriti took to social media to share a long article on how blind objects should be labeled “illegal.” “There should be RULES for journalism – someone should define what is acceptable, what is not, what is” journalism “and what is” None of your business “and” Living and let live, “” she wrote in an Instagram post. Also Read: Crime Patrol’s Annup Sonii Completes Crime Scene Investigation Course, Calls It ‘Extremely Difficult’ “Blind objects should be ILLEGAL, should be prohibited!” They should be subjected to mental harassment! So either you have proof and a fucking guts to write the names down, or you don’t write them down at all! “and call it journalism when you have no idea how much it can affect someone’s mind, their family, their life. Little Birdie is usually not right,” she added. Kriti will soon be seen in Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi. She will play a surrogate mother in the film.

