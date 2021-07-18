The Rose Theater will reopen after 499 dark nights

PORT TOWNSEND – The date is set. The end, in fact a beginning, is happy.

The Rose Theater, the two-screen theater closed by the pandemic in March 2020, will reopen on July 28, owner Rocky Friedman has announced.

“The Rose is reopening! How I wanted to write those three words, ”he proclaimed in his newsletter, noting that on D-Day his big screens will have been dark for 499 nights.

First there will be a special screening on the last Wednesday of July, for members of the Rose Theater. These are supporters who have signed up for the $ 50 per year “Super 8” level – $ 40 for those 35 and under – or higher, which range from $ 100 per year to $ 2,000. The selected film will be announced this week.

July 29 opens smoothly, with the screening of “The Truffle Hunters”, the story of Italian men of 70 and 80 years old who search for the precious white truffle of Alba and, in doing so, have found the secret of ‘a delicious life.

Like all of Rose’s screenings, this one will have a personal introduction from a theater host at the curtain-raiser at 7:30 p.m.

Then comes the opening night, Friday July 30, where the general public will be able to choose between two new films.

In the larger Rose Theater, it will be “Summer of Soul”, Questlove’s 1969 Harlem Culture Festival documentary. In the smaller Rosebud, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” will illuminate the screen.

Tickets will go on sale from 3 p.m. Wednesday at www.rosetheatre.com, or – for those who want to go to the Rose Box Office at 235 Taylor St. – in-person sales will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Friedman noted that although Washington State allows cinemas to fill up to 100 percent of their capacity, it chose to sell its own to a third party, to allow people to disperse.

In an interview on Friday, he said only 106 of the Rose’s 158 seats will be available to ticket buyers. Of the 79 seats at the Rosebud, 53 will be sold per screening.

“You will find hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the theater. Both of our HVAC systems are now equipped with MERV 13 air filters, which remove very fine particles from the air, as well as potential allergens and airborne germs, ”Friedman wrote in his newsletter. .

MERV, or Minimum Efficiency Ratio Value, is an assessment of the filter’s efficiency in cleaning the air. The Centers for Disease Control report that those rated 13 or higher are effective at capturing airborne viruses.

“Finally, we will [install the MERV filters] at the Starlight Room, ”Friedman told The Peninsula Daily News. The Starlight, the sofa and chandelier room upstairs at the Rose, is expected to open in September after further work has been done there.

The Rose’s reopening week-long movies, “Truffle Hunters,” “Summer of Soul” and “Rita Moreno,” will air at least all week through August 5. the theater will be closed.

When it comes to masks, the Rose will follow state protocol: Customers who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear masks indoors. Those who are immune can go without a mask.

“We will operate as many businesses do,” Friedman said, “on the honor system, not on cards at the door.”

If customers prefer to wear face coverings, “that’s entirely their option,” he said, adding that on a recent trip to Seattle, he had seen many people do it.

“I’ve received many, many emails congratulating us” on the plans to reopen, Friedman said.

There were questions from customers, but most of the time it was “oh boy. Good news.”

