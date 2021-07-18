Ewan McGregor was nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Emmy Awards





Scottish actor Ewan McGregor won the Best Actor award for appearing in the Netflix miniseries Halston.

The full list of the 73rd Emmy nominations for the Pinnacle of TV was announced today.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. McGregor played the main character of Roy Halston Frowick (commonly known as Holston) in the 2021 miniseries, which showcased the growing international fame of American fashion designers in the 1970s. McGregor opposes strong opposition to the coveted Best Actor award. The main actors of limited series or cinema nominations are: Paul Bettany WandaVision Hugh Grant-Cancel Ewan McGregor-Halston Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr. Hamilton Elsewhere, The Crown (and Netflix) has teamed up with The Mandalorian, the most nominated Disney + show of the year. Both shows recorded a total of 24 nods. Olivia Colman, who plays the Queen in the Crown, will take on Emma Corrin, who has been criticized for playing young Diana, the Welsh Princess, as the lead actress in the drama series. Josh O’Connor was nominated for an equivalent category of men in Crown’s fourth season portrayal of the Prince of Wales, covering the rowdy royals of the 1980s. Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher and support the actress in the drama series with Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret, and Emerald Fennell, who played Camilla Parker Bowles. Tobias Menzies has been nominated to play Prince of Edinburgh. All of the cast will be replaced in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. This puts the most recent era in the eye of Netflix. Crown and Bridgerton both won the prestigious and outstanding drama series Emmy Awards, alongside Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Pose, The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country. Despite the three previous nominations, The Crown never won an award. Kate Winslet has been nominated for a Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Film from the gritty crime drama Mare of Easttown. Her fellow candidates include Englishman Michaela Coel from I May Destroy You and Cynthia Erivo from Aretha. Anya Taylor-Joy will appear in Queen’s Gambit and Elizabeth Olsen will appear in WandaVision. Koel was also nominated for director and writer of the sexual assault drama “I May Destroy You”.

