Siddharth is dead, claims a YouTube video. The actor reveals the whole story





Siddharth is known to call a spade a spade. Today (July 18) he took to Twitter to talk about a YouTube video, which claims he is dead. Many years ago, a YouTube video claimed that he died very young. It came to the attention of Siddharth who then posted the video to YouTube. However, their response left actor Siddharth quite perplexed and shocked. YOUTUBE VIDEO AFFIRMS SIDDHARTH IS DEAD Siddharth recently took to social media to reveal he is making a return to Tollywood after eight years. He finished filming director Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram with Sharwanand. On Sunday (July 18), he opened up about a YouTube video that claimed he was dead. A Twitter user had shared a screenshot from a YouTube video with the headline – 10 South Indian celebrities who died young. There were passport photos of Soundarya, Siddharth and Aarthi Agarwal. While Soundarya and Aarthi Agarwal are deceased, Siddharth is still alive and working in films. The video, which is three years old, was brought to Siddharth’s attention a few years ago. He even reported the video to YouTube and received a rather confusing reaction. According to the actor, YouTube responded by saying, “Sorry, there doesn’t seem to be any problem with this video.” Sharing the tweet, Siddharth wrote: “I posted this video on youtube claiming that I am dead. Many years ago. They replied“ Sorry, there doesn’t seem to be any issues with this video. ”Me: ada paavi (sic). “ Here is the tweet: I reported to youtube about this video claiming that I am dead. Many years ago. They replied “Sorry, there does not seem to be any problem with this video”. Me: ada pape https://t.co/3rOUWiocIv Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 18, 2021 WHAT IS ON THE WORKING FRONT FOR SIDDHARTH? Siddharth was last seen in a horror film titled Aruvam, released in 2019. The actor has plenty of films planned. He recently finished filming his telugu film Maha Samudram. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film stars Sharwanand, Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari. Besides Maha Samudram, Siddharth also has Indian 2, Takkar, Navarasa and Shaitan Ka Bachcha in different stages of production. SEE ALSO | Siddharth remembers Dara Singh on her death anniversary, looks back at real men in cinema SEE ALSO | Netflix’s Navarasa teaser released. Anthology premieres August 6

