Serious fun! The A&F Challenge returns for 2021

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., headquartered in central Ohio, recently announced the return of its annual festival and fundraising event, The A&F Challenge, after being halted last summer in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Challenge supports SeriousFun Childrens Network, a global community of thirty camps and programs serving critically ill children and their families, always free of charge. The charity was co-founded by actor, producer, director and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988. Since then, 1.4 million people have benefited from summer camp experiences granted by the charity, and more than 275,000 volunteers volunteered their time to facilitate its activities and operations. .

The network includes Flying Horse Farms, located approximately 45 miles north of Columbus in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, where A&F Co. associates have volunteered for more than 15,000 hours since it opened in 2011.

The A&F Challenge is back this year! Photo provided.

This year’s event, which has been redesigned to provide attendees with both in-person and virtual opportunities to actively participate, will feature live musical performances from headliners including DJ EDM, producer and writer. -Composer Zedd, R&B singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and indie pop outfit Saint Motel. Columbus owns 90s Kids, Vesperteen, Honey and Blue and Ghost Story will complete the lineup.

Onsite tickets also grant access to unlimited food and drink from local vendors, including a beer garden sponsored by the Rhinegeist Brewery, DIY clothing stand, glamp lounges, ax throws, and spinning rides. hot air balloon. To limit capacity and prioritize health and safety during the event, which will be held on the grounds of A&F Co.s Global Home Office in New Albany, in-person tickets are only available for adults.

Although it was not possible to host The Challenge last summer, there was still a high demand for the many services and programs that SeriousFun offers to its communities.

At the time, families asked for a connection to three things, camp-grade entertainment to distract them from the pandemic, and access to resources to help them navigate all the changes happening around them, explains. Rachel Escusa, Head of Advancement at Flying Horse Farms. The team quickly focused on translating base camp experiences, like campfires and cabin conversations, into virtual space to honor the essence of those base programs and create something that alone. the camp could volunteer with friendly staff and volunteer faces to provide a sense of connection. These programs also provided an opportunity for caregivers to have fun and engage with other families with similar health issues.

The A&F Challenge is back this year! Photo provided.

While virtual technology has huge benefits, Escusa says the team needed to be aware of their limitations, especially with a young audience. One of the main challenges was finding ways to overcome Zoom fatigue that many campers experience after going to distance school. Providing opportunities for authentic connections and silliness through virtual activities like cabin conversations has helped to do this and to support them psychosocially. As one parent explained, it was the first time in months that she had heard her child really laugh.

There were also other important lessons.

[We] knowledgeable kids need year-round camping, Escusa adds. And it is possible to provide authentic and virtual means of translating [our] fundamental value of Welcome Home to physically distant offers that create a feeling of belonging and joy even in winter. For many children [the camp] no matter what accommodations they make at camp, campers can sometimes take a last minute detour and miss camp due to illness or hospitalization. Having a virtual option allows [us] to send them some camp love no matter where they are.

FHF has also learned how much their caregivers need a camp as well, she continues. When the caregivers’ booth discussions kicked off, FHF discovered a void that needed to be filled for parents dealing with both the pandemic and a child’s chronic illness. These sessions provided a powerful outlet for parents and caregivers to access connections and share resources with others facing similar challenges.

Flying Horse Farms also took a closer look at how it psychosocial supports children and families, both in person and virtually, and has since hired a Behavioral Health Program Manager. Escusas hopes this new role will help children and families recover from the increased isolation and stress caused by the pandemic.

The camp also distributed its first Camp-in-a-Box kits to more than 400 children and hosted two drive-through events to reunite families safely and within physical distance. Escusa also pointed out that the virtual platform created last year will have long-term benefits for Flying Horse Farms traditional camp experiences by providing a program model for a future hybrid model that would include families who may not. be able to attend events in person. and activities due to their children’s medical conditions.

In 2016, A&F Co. and SeriousFun launched a $ 15 million partnership over five years to 2021, inspired by the enthusiasm of the company’s associates to volunteer for the organization. More than 100 associates of A&F Co. volunteer as camp counselors in 15 camps around the world, in addition to the company which has donated over $ 12 million and 340,000 t-shirts for campers since the launch of the partnership in 2016, far exceeding the initial commitment. To date, associates have spent over 90,000 hours volunteering through the network and have raised over $ 600,000 through their own fundraising efforts.

A&F Co. employees particularly supported the remote work of Flying Horse Farms last year, creating care kits to send to campers and volunteering as advisors for virtual programming. We’ve funneled all the momentum into virtual fundraising to support the camp, says Anna Ankenbauer, A&F Co. Manager of Community Impact and Associate Engagement. It was important that we continued to support SeriousFun and the campers, especially during a year when they needed the magical camp experience the most. We are incredibly proud that together with our key associates and partners, we were able to raise $ 1.3 million for SeriousFun in 2020.

The challenge means so much to our entire community; she continues, which includes our associates, business partners and our larger global community that supports SeriousFun Childrens Network. We see the evening as a celebration of our collective impact and the partnership we have with SeriousFun Children and our Flying Horse Farms, which are right in our backyard.

Returning aspects of the Challenge to a modified in-person format required intensive planning and strategy. Events have changed dramatically over the past year and a half, as have customer expectations, says Ankenbauer. We have remained closely linked to evolving health and safety regulations and have reflected on different levels of in-person experiences, all with the well-being of our customers in mind. Ultimately, with the rollout of vaccines and the lifting of health regulations, we decided to host the Challenge both in person and virtually. It is important for us to offer both, because as the event takes place at our global headquarters in New Albany, many guests are joining us every year from all over the world in 2019, we have welcomed participants from 19 different countries. !

Ankenbauer hopes that the participants will be delighted to celebrate the camp again with us and to live a unique experience at the A&F Challenge. It is so important that we have a variety of experiences available so that everyone who joins us will find something that they enjoy. We are really looking forward to celebrating together again, this has been a long year and we hope it represents hope for the future.

the A&F 2021 Challenge will take place on Friday, September 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Company’s Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path in New Albany. General admission is $ 100 and includes access to all activities and an event t-shirt. VIP tickets are also available, providing customers with an elevated experience with exclusive on-stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets cost $ 25 and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $ 100. All participants are encouraged to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional funds for SeriousFun via www.anfchallenge.org.

Learn more about SeriousFun Children’s Network Going through https://seriousfun.org, and Flying horse farms Going through https://flyinghorsefarms.org.