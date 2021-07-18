[EXCLUSIVE] White Tiger actor Adarsh ​​Gourav on whether he’s ever been in rags; reveals people’s reactions to his Jamshedpur Hindi





Adarsh ​​Gourav shares if he’s ever been in tatters Having been part of films like My name is Khan, Rukh, mom and more recently, The White Tiger, actor Adarsh ​​Gourav is slowly and steadily carving out his place in the film industry. The actor, from Jamshedpur, is set to star in Auberge Daze 2, reprising the role of Ankit Pandey. The show, which promises to be a lot of fun, hints at the different themes it will tackle. From heartaches to bunks to shredders, Auberge Daze 2The trailer shows it all. When asked if he’s ever been in tatters in real life, Adarsh, in an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital, shares an anecdote from his first visit to Mumbai. The actor said that although he was not really in rags, people asked him to sing songs with gusto because they were fascinated by his Jamshedpur Hindi dialect when he first came to Mumbai. . Recalling the incident, Adarsh ​​said: “I was never really in rags, but it was more like a funny thing. When I came to Bombay, because I spoke in a different way, like if my hindi was not Mumbai hindi and it was the kind of hindi that people speak in Jamshedpur, people were very fascinated with my language. And then I used to sing songs from Bhojpuri for them. They would ask me to sing songs and I would happily sing songs for them, “he said, adding:” I was having a lot of fun. People probably thought they were pissing me off, but honestly, I was just having fun. “ The actor also spoke at length about his upcoming Amazon Prime Video show. Auberge Daze 2. Sharing that it was extremely fun filming with the cast and crew, Adarsh ​​says he wants people to have fun while watching the show. The series will begin airing on July 23, and Adarsh ​​couldn’t be more excited to share his labor of love with his fans.

