Why James Gunn Said Margot Robbie Is “The Greatest Actor He Ever Worked With”







Harley Quinn is in the movies. Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie was in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. James Gunn said he worked with the best actor he had ever seen when working with Margot Robbie. Here is the reason why James Gunn made the above statement. Margot told me about the script. Whenever we mentioned Harley Quinn, she said “you know more about her than I do.” I read the comics and watched the movies so I know more. This is one of the reasons Margot is a great actress – she doesn’t care who knows more because she just wants to go as deep as possible in her character. “She is very prepared and she can do a lot of things. She can do comedy, drama, and action stuff. It is very well rounded. Continuing on the topic of Harley, Gunn pointed out that the comic book characters he often adapts for his films, including The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, tend to be thinner in the comics than the super. Typical heroes and villains of the A-list. The director said that when he writes, he usually has to recreate the characters for the screen. This is one of the reasons why he probably likes characters who have featured in a few comics and who also don’t have well-defined personalities. For example, Bloodsport is not well written or known. This is not true with Harley Quinn. Gunn is excited about Margot and her character. “Margot brings so much humanity to the role,” he said. “She’s really done a lot of research on this character, and she feels like she’s bringing a real person to life.” Robbie played Quinn in three films. In the first movie, she was with Jared Leto’s Joker. But they broke up in the next movie. And there’s no mention of him in the third movie, either. “I also thought there were things we could bring out in this movie that we didn’t see as much in the other two movies. Harley Quinn is a chaotic trickster character. “Harley belongs to the wall along with Batman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Hulk when you’re talking about one of the greatest superhero or comic book characters of all time.” “She deserves to be there and I wanted to show her whole life on screen.” The suicide squad will be released on August 6. The reviews haven’t come out yet, but people can already see what they think after the first screenings.

