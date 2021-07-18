Britney Spears Won’t Play While Dad Is Still Conservative | Entertainment

Britney Spears has vowed not to perform on stage as long as her father takes care of his business.

The ‘Piece of Me’ hit singer – who campaigned for Jamie Spears to be removed from her post as co-curator of her estate and now wants her tutorship to end completely – insisted the videos dance songs she shares on Instagram are the closest to her fans. to see her in action as she won’t be returning to work until she has a say in how her concerts are run.

She wrote on Instagram: “For those of you who choose to criticize my dance videos… look, I’m not going to be performing on a stage anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do or think! !!!

“I’ve been doing this for 13 years … I’d much rather share YES videos from my living room than on stage in Vegas where some people were so far away they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up having contact with the weed all the time … which didn’t bother me but it would have been nice to be able to go to the spa of the mother f ****** !!!!

“And no I’m not going to put on heavy makeup and try to try again on stage and not be able to do the real remix of my songs for years and beg to put my new music in my show for MES. fans … so i quit !!!! (sic) “

The 39-year-old star went on to slam her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for her involvement in the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she made a surprise appearance in a tribute section and sang the Britney track “Till The World Ends” “.

She was fuming: “I don’t like my sister showing up at an awards ceremony and performing MY SONGS as a remix !!!!! My so-called support system has hurt me deeply !!!! (sic ) “

Britney and her guardianship have been the subject of a number of documentaries recently and she admitted that she didn’t like the way they shone the spotlight on “humiliating” events in her past.

She continued, “This trusteeship killed my dreams… so all I have is hope and hope is the one thing in this world that is very hard to kill… yet people are still trying! !!! I didn’t like the way documentaries evoke humiliating moments from the past … I’m way beyond all that and for a long time !!!! And for the women who say it’s weird the way i still have hope for fairy tales … fuck you !!!!! (sic)

“Like I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I’m posting anything … if you don’t like what you see, don’t follow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m going to go read a fairy tale from mother f ****** now !!!!

“Pss if you don’t wanna see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a fucking book !!!!! (sic)”

Since she condemned her guardianship as “abusive” in a hearing last month, Britney has seen her co-curator Bessemer Trust, director Larry Rudolph and court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham III resign. .

This week, the “Circus” singer was allowed to hire Mathew Rosengart as a new lawyer, and at the hearing she told the judge she wanted to sue her father for “conservation abuse.”