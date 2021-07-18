Jake Adams, adult film actor, dead at 29





Jake Adams, a veteran adult movie star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. He was 29 years old. The accident happened on the 101 freeway in Encino, California. Adams’s real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The accident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at approximately 4:15 p.m. on the west side of the highway. KABC. Four lanes of traffic were blocked at the scene of the accident. Only one lane of traffic was left open to pass. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Although local Los Angeles reports of the crash did not identify the victim, the adult film industry news site AVN reported that Adams was the motorcyclist, citing documents from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. (Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images) Adams moved to Los Angeles from Charleston, South Carolina, where he majored in business at college, reports AVN. He was a restaurant manager before entering the adult film industry at the end of 2016. He has appeared in over 700 adult films, working for several studios in the industry. He has won several award nominations and directed adult films. Adams was also well known in the industry for hosting lavish parties at his home in the San Fernando Valley. He threw his first party since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on the weekend of July 4. Several adult movie stars mourned Adams’ death this week. “I can’t even believe I’m typing this… you’ve always been a friendly, outgoing person who always greeted anyone who always had a smile on their face,” Kensie Reeves tweeted. Left too early. Get a good rest Jake. Mike Quasar added, “Put the little differences aside and love as much as you can. You never know when it could all be over. Rest in peace my brother. You were loved by a lot. “ Adams’ death wasn’t the only tragedy to hit the adult film industry recently. Dahlia Sky, real name Melissa Sims-Hayes, passed away on June 30, although news of her death was not announced until this week. Adams has appeared in over 600 adult films over the past decade. Police believe she committed suicide. She was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer.

