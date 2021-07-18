LA Music Director Identified as Victim of Florida Condo Collapse | Entertainment















SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) Another victim has been identified in a 12-story condominium collapse in Florida that left at least 97 people dead, authorities said on Saturday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a press release that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed death in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. His body was found on July 8.

She becomes the 95th death identified in the collapse, police said.

Velasquez was an Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company. She had traveled to Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside apartment, who also died in the collapse.

Theresa was a passionate leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was a part of, while breaking down barriers for women and the LGBTQIA + community, the company said in a statement. We will always remember and honor the impact she had, and she will be sorely missed.

The bodies of Julio and Angela Velasquez were found and identified earlier.

The recovery effort at the condo site is slowly running out of steam, with possibly another body still buried in the rubble. Work is now turning to determining the cause of the beachfront condo’s fall.

A judge also thinks about what to do with the site. An outright sale of property, a government purchase for the construction of a memorial, or a combination of both are some of the suggestions.