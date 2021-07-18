Fun Fest schedule for Sunday July 18 | Culture & Leisure





SUNDAY JULY 18 OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT Pre-registration requested Sponsored by Action Athletics, Kingsport Parks and Recreation 8 am-6pm Eastman Park at Horsecreek 2969 Sullivan Gardens Parkway Registration fees: 12u and 13u / 14u-45 $ / team; Triple Women – $ 45 / team; Men’s Doubles- $ 30 / team Coed Doubles- $ 30 / team; Coed Quads and Coed Quads Seniors- $ 60 / team The registration deadline was July 15th SUMMER HAND MARKET LAZY DAYS Sponsored by Tennesotan Handmade 11 am-5pm Kingsport Farmers Market FOOD TRUCK RODEO Sponsored by Asbury Place Kingsport 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Manoir Allandale ALLANDAL HOUSE OPEN HOUSE VISITS Sponsored by Kingsport Parks and recreation 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Manoir Allandale ALLANDAL CROQUET Sponsored by BAE Systems, Friends of Allandale 3 p.m.-6 p.m. West Barn of Allandale Manor SPIN, SPRINT, SPLASH CHILDREN’S TRIATHLON Sponsored by the City of Kingsport 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. VO Dobbins, Sr. Complex Field Registration is on site and free MISS KINGSPORT / MISS SULLIVAN COUNTY 2022 SCHOLARSHIP PAGE Ticket required Sponsored by Kingsport Press Credit Union, Jim Williams & Assoc., Taylor Hamilton Insurance, Eastman, Kingsport Heating & Air, Thompson Delivery Services, DMC Auto Body Shop Dave Couch 2:00 p.m. Ross N. Robinson College Tickets: $ 10 general admission; $ 20 stock market tickets ONE-PITCH ADULT SOFT BALL TOURNAMENT Pre-registration required Sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Action Athletics 6 pm-10pm Brickyard park, 2017 Brickyard Park Drive $ 100 per team (double elimination) GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT Sponsored by the first Christian church 6 pm-7pm First Christian Church 106 E. Charlemont Ave. COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE Sponsored by Grace Community church 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Allandale Manor Amphitheater DAILY EVENTS FUN FEST ART SHOW Sponsored By: Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art July 11 to August 16 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 9 am-12pm; Sunday 1 pm-4pm; Kingsport Renaissance Main gallery of the center second floor REDISCOVER KINGSPORT TREASURE HUNT Sponsored by: City of Kingsport Archives, Friends of Archives, Kingsport Town Center Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at the Fun Fest store or Kingsport Public Library FUN FEST MEDALLION HUNT Sponsored by: Kubota by Kingsport July 19-July 24 Various places FUN FEST WIFFLEBALL (Pre-registration required) Sponsored By: Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church 1 pm-8pm 280 Hales Chapel Road 12 team knockout tournament kicked off July 16 Preliminary rounds; Dates subject to change. TRASHBUSTERSp> Sponsored by: Power of the Appalachians July 17-19; July 21-24 Various locations; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. 72c61a61b36024a5aada02f39d11f90

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnews.net/living/arts-entertainment/fun-fest-schedule-for-sunday-july-18/article_8511b8ee-e661-11eb-84e9-cff7bbd3e778.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos