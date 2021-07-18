Has Ranbir Kapoor given up playing in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Bollywood film Baiju Bawra?







Ranbir Kapoor

While fans of Bollywood film brand Sanjay Leela Bhansalis anxiously await the release of Gangibai Kathiawadi, followed by Heera Mandi, there is a third project from the maverick filmmaker that has made the buzz recently, but for all the bad. reasons. Baiju Bawra, the tragic love story that is remade by Bhansali, could very well be without a main star if rumors are to be believed. There are reports that Ranbir Kapoor, who was in the running to star in his second film Bhansali after his Saawariya debut, has pulled out of the project. Saawariya

The film had caught the eye with its all-star cast, which reportedly featured Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn with Kapoor. However, at the latest news, Kapoor has expressed his uncertainty about the project and has chosen to step down to focus on the projects he has in hand, including the supernatural drama Brahmastra, as well as Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor promote “Brahmastra”

The actor is also currently filming his next starring Luv Ranjan, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. With his plate full of plans and reported plans for a wedding to Bhatt by the end of this year or early next year, the actor is said to have politely walked away from the film. A source told Bollywood online portal Hungama: Ranbir also expressed his confusion to Bhansali and the team. He is not sure about Baiju Bawra and another Dharma project in his kitty; RK no longer seems eager to work with SLB again. Not many people know that he didn’t have a lot of experience working with him during Saawariya and they never made a movie after that. So it’s very likely that Ranbir will pull out of the project, although nothing has ever been locked on papers. Gangubai Kathiawadi

At the time of his debut, it was reported that Kapoor and his co-star Sonam Kapoor struggled with Bhansali on set for the film, which exploded at the box office.

