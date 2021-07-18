Bollywood Worships Bhumi Pednekar As She Turns 32









New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): As acclaimed Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar struck his 32nd birthday on Sunday, heartfelt wishes from his friends in the industry poured into social media.

Superstar Akshay Kumar wished his “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” co-star a wacky monochrome photo, which appears to be an intermediate photo from one of their upcoming projects. Next to the caption he wrote: “Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She clearly realized that she is a year older today. Don’t worry Bhumi, hope that you are also getting wiser. Happy birthday @bhumipednekar “



In addition to the 2017 film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, the duo also worked together on Bhumi’s “Durgamati”, on which Akshay was co-producer. The duo will soon be sharing screen space in Anand L Rai’s “Raksha Bandhan”.

Anushka Sharma also wished Bhumi her birthday on her special day. She posted a great photo of Bhumi on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Happy Birthday! Have a great day”.



Bollywood actor Ananya Panday who shared screen space with the birthday girl in their highly acclaimed romantic comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh” took to her Instagram story and shared a candid BTS photo from the film. featuring them both posing for a photo.

“Happy Birthday Bhumsss !!! Biggest cooler! Love you! I miss our fun days @bhumipednekar”

Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom Bhumi made his big screen debut with his 2015 hit film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, also wished him a cute pic on Instagram. Next to the photo he wrote: “Happy b’day Boomie”.



Sonam Kapoor also had the sweetest birthday wish for Bhumi on his special day. She posted a flirty photo of the birthday girl on her Instagram Story and captioned it as: “Happy Happy Birthday Bhumi. Send the warmest hugs and best wishes your way! Lots of love”.



Other celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and famous fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra also wished Bhumi a birthday on their social media.

After working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, Bhumi made her acting debut with the lead role of an overweight bride in the company’s 2015 romantic comedy “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

Her performance was acclaimed and she received the Filmfare Award for Best First Female Feature. She then rose to prominence in 2017 playing a headstrong woman in two commercially successful dramatic comedies, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”. The latter earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor (Woman).

On the job side, the actress already has an impressive array of roles on her roster, with films including “Rakshabandhan” with Akshay Kumar, “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

