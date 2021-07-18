Charlie Robinson, Most Famous ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dies at 75





Veteran actor Charlie Robinson, a friendly and practical clerk of longtime NBC sitcom “Night Court,” died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 75 years old. His family confirmed his death at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in a statement. The family said the cause was heart attack and organ failure from septic shock, and Robinson also had adenocarcinoma, adenocarcinoma. Robinson’s acting career spanned 60 years and included roles in television, film and theater. His first screen appearance was Jack Nicholson’s directorial debut in 1971, “Drive, He Says”. In 1984, he was cast for a role that would help viewers get to know him better. Well known as the Mac, Mackintosh Robinson was on “Night Court” for the second season. After the “Cheers,” the “Night Court,” which aired Thursday at 9:30 p.m., was set up in a Manhattan court that hosted a parade of weird balls and incompatibilities at midnight. Harry anderson As eccentric and hearty judge Harry Stone, but it really was an ensemble show. John Larocket has become a star as flashy and lustful prosecutor Dan Fielding, but Robinson is the clerk of a mediocre Vietnam vet who prefers sweatshirts, plaid shirts, and knit ties. He became a fan favorite as Public Attorney Mack. He played the role of director for the remaining nine seasons of the series and directed three episodes. Robinson was born on November 9, 1945 in Houston to Planey and Ora (Burns) Robinson. He served in the military, attended the University of Houston for a short time, and then embarked on an acting career. He took a Studio 7 workshop at the Houston Music Theater in the late 1960s, where he trained at the Alley Repertory Theater before moving to Los Angeles. There, the family said they studied at The Actors Studio, Mark Taper Forum, and Inner City Cultural. Center. In addition to “Night Court”, Robinson has appeared on numerous television shows, including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Key & Peele”, “This Is Us”, “Malcolm & Eddie” and “Grey’s Anatomy. . “It was seen.,” “How I met your mother” and “NCIS”. Prior to joining the cast of “Night Court”, he was a regular on Dabney Coleman’s sitcom “Buffalo Bill”. Credits for her films include “The Black Gestapo”, “Gray Lady Down” and “The House Bunny”. Robinson won the 2006 Ovation Awards for his play by Troy Maxon in August Wilson’s production of “Fence” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Later in his career, Robinson played a recurring role in the CW comedy drama “Heart of Dixie”.” And the CBS sitcom “Mama”. In 2020 he starred in “Love in the Age of Corona”. This is a free-form cable TV mini-series for those looking for hookups in the coronavirus pandemic. His wife, Dorori Tanunan Robinson, played his nurse. What should I look for next? You no longer know what to broadcast? We will help you sort the options. Robinson’s survivors include his mother as well as his wife. Her children, Luka, Charlie, Christian, Byron. His brother, Virgil Karl Robinson. And a few grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of Robinson’s last professional performances was on stage opposite Wendell Pierce in James Anthony Tyler’s play “Some Old Black Man” at the University of Michigan. Best known for his role as a villainous sleuth in The Wire, Pierce played a college professor who moved his father, played by Robinson, to the Harlem Penthouse. The play premiered in the fall of 2020 and aired online earlier this year. Piercing Said on twitter He, Robinson, and the play’s production team were quarantined together for nearly a month. “In just 27 days of quarantine with Charlie Robinson, I was able to thank the guy as well as the great actor with so much charm and skill on stage, on TV and in movies,” Pierce wrote. .. “In the life of an actor, you only take with you the work you do and the people you do it with.” In an interview, Pierce said he had just finished a run to play Willie Roman in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman in London. Played this role in 2013, And the two united by drawing the traditional white character Willy. Pierce said Robinson advised him to never stop studying his technology. “He taught me the actors I wanted to be,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about how to delay my better days and how he works. It inspired me. Charlie Robinson, Most Famous ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dies at 75 Source link Charlie Robinson, Most Famous ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dies at 75

