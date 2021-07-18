How Australian actor Adam Demos launched his Hollywood career from humble beginnings

He is the Australian actor who achieved international fame for his starring role in Netflix’s steamy new series Sex / Life.

But Adam Demos, 36, wasn’t just born into the world of Hollywood, a world far from his humble beginnings as a laborer in Wollongong, NSW.

The self-proclaimed bogan didn’t start playing until he was 23, but his courageous decision to follow his dreams is now paying off.

From “Gong Bogan” to International Fame: Inside Adam Demos Sees Global Success After Starring in Hot New Netflix Sex / Life Series

Carrier start

Unlike many in the industry, Adam didn’t learn acting from a young age.

In fact, when he signed up for his first acting class at the age of 23, he hid it from his friends because he was so afraid that he would be laughed at.

“I told them I was working overtime because I didn’t want my friends to know I was trying to play, it was so foreign to all of us,” he told the Daily Telegraph in 2018.

Before taking the big step, Adam worked with his father in the demolition industry for years after high school, before eventually working as a laborer at the Port Kembla Steel Plant in Illawarra.

Late bloomer: Adam only signed up for an acting class when he was 23 – and kept it a secret from his friends because he was afraid of being made fun of

He even made a stint as a glass collector at the Ravesis Hotel in Bondi.

“I’m just a Gong bogan,” he said in the same interview.

“I don’t think that’s a bad thing – the actors come from all walks of life.”

But although the theater was never ‘part of his world’, he couldn’t shake the idea of ​​being on stage and decided to enroll in a six-week course on Saturdays at the school. Screenwise theater in Sydney.

‘I remember when I was about 23 years old, working in the steel plant, and coming home one more day and thinking “I’m going to get into this (job) or I should just try to act, because I can’t help but think about it, ”he said of his decision.

Fortunately, Adam was a natural on stage.

Big cut

Rise to fame: Adam went on to star in a number of small roles, including an episode of Home and Away in 2009 (pictured) and as a “schoolboy” in Underbelly in 2010

Adam began acting in a number of small roles, including a brief stint on Home and Away in 2009 and a “schoolboy” for an episode of Underbelly in 2010.

He beat 300 other hopes to land the role of “Solo Man” in the famous commercial of the soft drink brand in 2012, telling the Illawarra Mercury at the time “he’s a pretty iconic Australian character.”

“He hasn’t been on television for over 10 years and yet everyone knows him. For me, being able to play it is huge.

Bigger projects: Adam even beat 300 other hopes to land the role of “Solo Man” in the iconic commercial of the Australian soft drink brand in 2012

But his big break came when he landed the role of Nate Baldwin in the ABC drama Janet King, and starred on the series for seven episodes.

While filming, he discovered that Lifetime’s UnREAL series was specifically looking for an Australian actor.

Despite minimal experience in Hollywood, Adam quickly landed the role of August Walker and flew to Vancouver to film.

The American drama takes place behind the scenes of a fictional reality TV show, with Adam taking on the role of a contender competing for the affection of a blonde bachelor named Serena.

Star of the Series: While on set, he found out that Lifetime’s UnREAL series was specifically looking for an Australian actor. Despite minimal Hollywood experience, Adam quickly landed the role of August Walker and flew to Vancouver to film.

Growing CV: After the show’s success, Adam landed another huge role in a Netflix movie in 2019 – Falling Inn Love, alongside singer Christina Milian (pictured)

After the series’ success, Adam landed another big role in a Netflix movie – Falling Inn Love, alongside singer Christina Milian in 2019.

In the movie, Adam played local entrepreneur Jake Taylor, who steps in to save the day after town girl Gabriela, played by Christina, unwittingly pockets a money pit in a ‘Win a Hostel’ contest.

That major role for the streaming giant certainly put him on the map, and he quickly landed the starring role on Netflix’s hottest new show, Sex / Life.

Gender / Life

Raunchy: Adam’s most recent project saw him land the lead role of Brad Simon in Netflix’s Sex / Life, alongside his on-screen and off-screen girlfriend Sarah Shahi

Adam stars as Brad Simon in Netflix’s Sex / Life.

The story follows a suburban woman (Sarah Shahi) who is married and has children but cannot forget her wild past with her ex-boyfriend (Adam).

Thanks to a naughty shower scene – in which Adam was completely naked – the Australian actor became an overnight sensation, many shocked fans were quick to comment on the size of his appendix.

Many even said the package was so large that they wondered if it was a prosthesis or a modification.

Series creator Stacy Rukeyser was even asked about the actor’s private parts, telling the Collider website that Adam doesn’t have a double in nude scenes.

Breathtaking: Thanks to a naughty shower scene – which involved him completely naked – Adam became an overnight sensation, with many fans unable to help but comment on the size of his appendix

Love is in the air ! It wasn’t just acting success that Adam found in the show, as he also fell in love with his co-star, Sarah.

“I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is to say that a gentleman never says it. So we leave that to the imagination of the beholder, ”she said.

It wasn’t just acting success that Adam found on the show – he also fell in love with his co-star, Sarah, 41.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “What I’m going to say and I’m always happy to say is that I’m a lucky man and these are happy days.”

Sarah also opened up about their romance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she said, “It was a great casting, I’ll put it that way.

“Without sharing too many details because there is a part of my relationship that I protect and it is for me and him only, I am very grateful to have met him.

“He’s hands down one of the best humans I’ve ever met, and I’m grateful to be on this journey in general – but being able to share it with him is special, too.”