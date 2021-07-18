Rockford, Udaan, Taare Zameen By

If you’ve been a fan of the Harry Potter films, you can’t deny that studying at Hogwarts, the quaint and imposing magical boarding school of the Wizarding World, was at the top of our wish list.



Warner Bros.



Warner Bros.

Now, while nothing can really beat that, let’s just say the life of a residential school student isn’t that bad.

Talk about Doon School in Dehradun, Lawrence School, Sanawar near Shimla or Good Shepherd International School in Ooty, all located in wonderful scenic locations that should provide a child with an unforgettable experience.



School of Doon



Facebook / International School of the Good Shepherd

Of course, it can be difficult to leave the comfort of your own home or the support of your parents, however, boarding schools offer a chance for independence like no other, other than a chance to make a great group of friends. for life .

Like all things in India, Bollywood movies do a more than decent job of showing us the life and times of a certain event, and we are going to let that do the same for the life of a student in a boarding school. Indian.

1. Rockford



Disney Plus Hotstar

The Bollywood coming of age movie was directed by nationally awarded director Nagesh Kukunoor and the boy did a great job portraying life in a boarding school.

The film tells the story through the lens of Rajesh Naidu, a 13-year-old boy who leaves home to study at Rockford Boys’ High School. While Rajesh is of course a bit sad and lonely at first, he soon makes some really good friends at school. Together they try to fight off the school’s big and bad bully, Raja, who clearly doesn’t have much affinity with Rajesh, who also ends up forging a deep friendship with his PT instructor / mentor Johnny Matthew.

Whether it’s in terms of friendship at boarding school, awkward love stories in high school or bullying, Rockford manages to display all the elements perfectly, making you want to enroll in a boarding school.

2. Taare Zameen By



Netflix

Okay, we all cried when Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), an 8 year old boy with dyslexia, was sent to boarding school and “Tujhe Sab Hai Pata Meri Maa” played in the background.

Now, when life at the boarding school was indeed very difficult for him at first, it is there that he meets Rajan, a boy with a physical disability, who takes care of him like a friend, whom he either good at studying or not. More importantly, the boarding school becomes the place where Ishaan ends up meeting the very empathetic art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who is really trying to help Ishaan out of his care and not just his obligations.

The film may be more of a social message than the focus on a boarding school, however, the fact that the film explains how adversities become an opportunity to make true friendships regardless of age, all against the backdrop of of a boarding school scenario, cannot be ignored. After all, it was after living in residential school that Ishaan came to truly come close to his mother and father.

3. Oudan



Netflix

Well we know what you are thinking. Oudan? Is that so? This movie was more about an abusive and alcoholic father (played by Ronit Roy) doing everything in his power to stop his elder Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) from chasing his dreams.

The point is, the film begins with Rohan living his boarding school life, and that clearly sets the stage for the whole film. At first, Rohan and his close friends are seen jumping the walls of their boarding school to watch a late-night movie, only to be caught and kicked out. As hell awaits Rohan on his return home, the film shows how his loving friends, whom he met at boarding school, play a silent but integral role in being a beacon of hope that helps him out of his life. ‘darkness.

In the end, it just feels like if studying in a boarding school was what it took to make such lasting and genuine friendships, so be it.

4. Mohabbatéine



Main video

Okay! Let’s admit it. No boarding school in India is like that of Mohabbatéine.

In fact, the Gurukul school in the film is actually Longleat House, a stately home in the UK nothing UK, not Uttarakhand nothing.

Now, while the movie may have been a larger-than-life idea of ​​a boarding school, it certainly resonated with us. We loved it, and will continue to do so because it contained Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, telling us a long but compelling story about how life can be in a boarding school.

The film perfectly highlighted how camaraderie between students develops when they are all thrown into a school away from home, where they have to do everything on their own while sharing the same bunk beds. Although some of it might be too Bollywood, but we certainly loved the way Mohabbatéine showed us the challenges the trio of Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Shergill had to overcome while pursuing their high school crushes.

We can love it or laugh at it, we certainly cannot deny that we would have loved to study in the Gurukul where Shah Rukh Khan was our music teacher / doctor of love.