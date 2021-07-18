OTT adds spice to Indian content as Bollywood loses masala

“Stories matter on OTT. Who or what’s in it doesn’t matter. His talent and performance matter. Storytelling matters more,” he said.

The 44-year-old also said that OTT platforms are a breeding ground for new talent to easily flourish.

“I’m happy about it. I can see talent after talent emerging from the advent of OTT one after another. Especially for those who take the time to be recognized through the movies and there is a possibility here on OTT, ”the actor said.

Pankaj, who won the limelight in 2012 with a small role in the two-part film saga “Gangs Of Wasseypur,” added that content is king on streaming services, a reliancy that may have been lacking at the celluloid era.

The January release of “The White Tiger” on Netflix put the spotlight on actor-singer Adarsh ​​Gourav as he was nominated three months later for the Lead Actor category at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts ( BAFTA) Awards.

Adarsh ​​believes people are working harder than before to try to win over the burgeoning online viewers in India.

“I’m happy that this has happened because knowing that things are not permanent, people are working harder and not taking anything lightly,” Adarsh ​​told IANS.

“Everyone is focused on innovating and creating better stories,” Adarsh ​​said, adding that the change also meant “more opportunities for actors, creators and technicians”.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s date with web stardom came in the wake of her performance as a steadfast cop in Disney + Hotstar’s “Grahan,” which dealt with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The actress said she is feeling the tailwind of creativity in India’s film industry which has long been a straitjacket.

“Anyone who didn’t want anyone’s approval to make a movie or series on a subject that isn’t really commercial, now they can,” Wamiqa said, adding that OTTs were focusing more and more about the content.

“OTT has given us this door that I think we’re all rushing to (and) I’m happy that now more opportunities have been opened up for filmmakers, writers, actors, producers,” Wamiqa told IANS.

“This is how it should have been all this time,” the actress said and also added that OTT has given filmmakers less of a problem to deal with.

“I think OTT platforms have definitely helped neutralize the budget debate in the industry. Instead of only putting A-listers in mind, manufacturers are now more receptive and willing to try new players for their large multi-million dollar projects, ”says Wamiqa.

Vikrant Massey, who has been a frequent face in the digital space, said a new generation of viewers has come to stay.

“They don’t worship idols like people probably did 20 years ago,” said Vikrant, who starred in “Mirzapur”, “Broken But Beautiful” and the legal drama “Criminal Justice”, to quote. some.

“My nieces are eight and nine. They don’t watch Indian content. They sit and watch Korean content,” he told IANS.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was in the crime thriller “November Story,” felt the romance of dark theaters and popcorn was jaded. “I just think the following fan could have amassed, say, 10 years ago, will be tricky for today’s generation, because with the situation we find ourselves in due to the pandemic, the emotions around the movies are different, ”Tamannaah told IANS.

“The very idea of ​​a star itself is evolving very quickly, and people watch content and love content for content, and not just for an individual actor or talent,” the actress said.

“The way cinema is viewed is going to be different,” Tamannaah concluded.

