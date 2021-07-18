Entertainment
Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Announces 2021 Festival Entertainment Program | Crawford Source
BUCYRUS The Bratwurst Festival is back for 2021 and looking to be bigger and better than ever.
After Boyd Long’s opening ceremony kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage, there is a full day of pageantry. The Junior Princess Pageant is at 3 p.m., the Princess Pageant is at 5 p.m. and the Queen’s Pageant is at 8 p.m.
Ohio Mutual Insurance Group is once again sponsoring the Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone, located in the Dollar General parking lot. New this year is Dino Roar !, which offers very engaging, exciting and educational dinosaur entertainment every day at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Also available every third day from 12 to 6 am, Dino Dig where kids can dig for fossils.
Other activities in this mutual family fun area of Ohio include the Buckeye State-sanctioned pedal tractor on Thursdays at 8 p.m., the Crawford Antique Machinery pedal tractor on Fridays at 4 p.m., as well as throwing water balloons, mini motorbike and hoop shooting.
There will also be a 5K Color Run / Walk starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday August 21 at Bucyrus High School. There is a registration fee of $ 25 if you register before August 1 and $ 35 if you register after August 1. Participants will have the option of participating in or avoiding Color Run stations. Medals will be awarded to the top three in each age group. To register, visitwww.bucyrusbratwurstfestival.com/events/5k-color-run-walk/
This year’s contests include the Bratwurst Meal Contest on Thursday, Cream Puff Meal, Watermelon Meal and Pizza Meal on Friday, and Ice Cream Meal on Saturday. Friday evening, it’s the Mustache and Beard contest, followed by the Men Legs contest. On Saturday, the Pretty Baby and Pigtail competition, as well as the very popular Bratwurst Festival Stein Auction, where the 2021 festival steins, as well as the canceled 2020 festival will be auctioned, in favor of the Royalty Travel program.
As always, there are daily parades. The 7 p.m. Thursday parade, sponsored by the Peoples Savings and Loan Company, will feature all contestants for the Princess Junior, Princess and Queen, as well as the outgoing Bratwurst Festival 2019, Queen Sara Beck and his backyard, who never had the chance to say goodbye in 2020. The 7pm Friday Parade is sponsored by Knechts Auto Recycling. The 4 p.m. Saturday parade will feature visiting royalty from across Ohio and is sponsored by Avita Health System.
Adam Calvert and his band are set to entertain Bucyrus on Friday night on the FC Bank stage with some energetic country rock. Adam started his career at a young age and was a young performer at the Country Tonite Theater in Pigeon Forge at the age of 12. He was then a host and singer at the Chattanooga Jukebox at the age of 15. He then moved to Cincinnati where he graduated from the School of Creative Performing Arts as a major in piano and voice. He was also a singer-songwriter on the MTV show “Taking the Stage”. At that time he was also the new face of Rue 21 Carbon Elements Cologne and featured in Speedway and Safe Auto Commercials.
On Saturday, local favorites The Cellar Dwellers will open the night on the FC Bank stage for headlining Stadium 11. Stadium 11 is the first classic rock band to pay homage to the greatest songs and performances of the biggest bands in the world. rock music history including Journey, Styx, Boston, Queen, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Elton John and more.
Other musical artists will include festival newcomers Wayne Golob and Anthony Culkar, as well as longtime favorites Ken & Mary and local favorites Mike & Larry. The three artists will walk the festival grounds every three days between noon and 6 p.m., playing authentic German music on their accordions. 60 Days to Play, led by local leader Preston Wurm will perform at the Schines Art Park Stage on Thursday at 3 p.m., followed by acoustic music by Bailey Neidermeirer at 6 p.m.
Friday music begins with the Bucyrus Nazarene Church worship team at noon on the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage. Valhalla will perform on the Schines Art Park Stage at 1:00 p.m., followed by acoustic music with Bailey Neidermeier at 6:00 p.m. and acoustic music by Howard Cole on the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage at 8:00 p.m.
On Saturday, the New Washington Band will perform at noon on the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage, followed by acoustic music by Ella Hoover at 2 p.m. and again by Bailey Neidermeier at 3 p.m. United in Harmony will honor the Wyandot Mutual Insurance stage at 7 p.m. while Through the Wall, a collective of young local musicians led by Mark Fiske will perform on stage at Schines Art Park at 7 p.m.
For more information, follow the Bratwurst Festival Facebook page on www.facebook.com/BratwurstFestival and the Bratwurst Festival website at www.bucyrusbratwurstfestival.com. For those who wish to volunteer to help with the festival, the registration link can be found atwww.signupgenius.com/go/5080944abaf2da5f58-2021
Sources
2/ https://www.richlandsource.com/crawford_source/bucyrus-bratwurst-festival-announces-entertainment-schedule-for-2021-festival/article_62c9eb9a-e593-11eb-a3a1-cb4f6a681db9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]