Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Announces 2021 Festival Entertainment Program | Crawford Source

BUCYRUS The Bratwurst Festival is back for 2021 and looking to be bigger and better than ever.

After Boyd Long’s opening ceremony kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage, there is a full day of pageantry. The Junior Princess Pageant is at 3 p.m., the Princess Pageant is at 5 p.m. and the Queen’s Pageant is at 8 p.m.

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group is once again sponsoring the Ohio Mutual Family Fun Zone, located in the Dollar General parking lot. New this year is Dino Roar !, which offers very engaging, exciting and educational dinosaur entertainment every day at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Also available every third day from 12 to 6 am, Dino Dig where kids can dig for fossils.

Other activities in this mutual family fun area of ​​Ohio include the Buckeye State-sanctioned pedal tractor on Thursdays at 8 p.m., the Crawford Antique Machinery pedal tractor on Fridays at 4 p.m., as well as throwing water balloons, mini motorbike and hoop shooting.

There will also be a 5K Color Run / Walk starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday August 21 at Bucyrus High School. There is a registration fee of $ 25 if you register before August 1 and $ 35 if you register after August 1. Participants will have the option of participating in or avoiding Color Run stations. Medals will be awarded to the top three in each age group. To register, visitwww.bucyrusbratwurstfestival.com/events/5k-color-run-walk/

This year’s contests include the Bratwurst Meal Contest on Thursday, Cream Puff Meal, Watermelon Meal and Pizza Meal on Friday, and Ice Cream Meal on Saturday. Friday evening, it’s the Mustache and Beard contest, followed by the Men Legs contest. On Saturday, the Pretty Baby and Pigtail competition, as well as the very popular Bratwurst Festival Stein Auction, where the 2021 festival steins, as well as the canceled 2020 festival will be auctioned, in favor of the Royalty Travel program.

As always, there are daily parades. The 7 p.m. Thursday parade, sponsored by the Peoples Savings and Loan Company, will feature all contestants for the Princess Junior, Princess and Queen, as well as the outgoing Bratwurst Festival 2019, Queen Sara Beck and his backyard, who never had the chance to say goodbye in 2020. The 7pm Friday Parade is sponsored by Knechts Auto Recycling. The 4 p.m. Saturday parade will feature visiting royalty from across Ohio and is sponsored by Avita Health System.

Adam Calvert and his band are set to entertain Bucyrus on Friday night on the FC Bank stage with some energetic country rock. Adam started his career at a young age and was a young performer at the Country Tonite Theater in Pigeon Forge at the age of 12. He was then a host and singer at the Chattanooga Jukebox at the age of 15. He then moved to Cincinnati where he graduated from the School of Creative Performing Arts as a major in piano and voice. He was also a singer-songwriter on the MTV show “Taking the Stage”. At that time he was also the new face of Rue 21 Carbon Elements Cologne and featured in Speedway and Safe Auto Commercials.

On Saturday, local favorites The Cellar Dwellers will open the night on the FC Bank stage for headlining Stadium 11. Stadium 11 is the first classic rock band to pay homage to the greatest songs and performances of the biggest bands in the world. rock music history including Journey, Styx, Boston, Queen, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Elton John and more.

Other musical artists will include festival newcomers Wayne Golob and Anthony Culkar, as well as longtime favorites Ken & Mary and local favorites Mike & Larry. The three artists will walk the festival grounds every three days between noon and 6 p.m., playing authentic German music on their accordions. 60 Days to Play, led by local leader Preston Wurm will perform at the Schines Art Park Stage on Thursday at 3 p.m., followed by acoustic music by Bailey Neidermeirer at 6 p.m.

Friday music begins with the Bucyrus Nazarene Church worship team at noon on the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage. Valhalla will perform on the Schines Art Park Stage at 1:00 p.m., followed by acoustic music with Bailey Neidermeier at 6:00 p.m. and acoustic music by Howard Cole on the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the New Washington Band will perform at noon on the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Stage, followed by acoustic music by Ella Hoover at 2 p.m. and again by Bailey Neidermeier at 3 p.m. United in Harmony will honor the Wyandot Mutual Insurance stage at 7 p.m. while Through the Wall, a collective of young local musicians led by Mark Fiske will perform on stage at Schines Art Park at 7 p.m.

For more information, follow the Bratwurst Festival Facebook page on www.facebook.com/BratwurstFestival and the Bratwurst Festival website at www.bucyrusbratwurstfestival.com. For those who wish to volunteer to help with the festival, the registration link can be found atwww.signupgenius.com/go/5080944abaf2da5f58-2021