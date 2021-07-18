Bollywood praises “Toofan” – Illinois News Today

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): We would like to thank “Toofaan,” which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. To commemorate the second outing of actor directors Farhan Akhtar and Rakesh Omplakash Mela, the sports drama nods to Bollywood audiences and celebrities alike.

Farhan Akhtar as Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali-boxer) impresses everything, giving him a tough fight in the ring and a real obstacle. The very adorable performance of the driving force, Murnal, plays a pivotal role in Toofan’s story, supported by the vision of Laquesh Omplakash Mela.

These Bollywood celebs couldn’t resist watching the set: Superstar Katrina Kaif wrote, “I love movies and I’m a kudos team! Kudos to the team @ excelmovies @ ritesh_sid and @romppictures for seeing it on @primevideoin ASAP “Actor Vaani Kapoor also shared” What a wonderful watching a beautiful movie .. great performance “.” Toofaan “as” Tutorial from punching for all action lovers, “” Toofaan has a strong emotional code @RakeyshOmMehra @FarOutAkhtar @ mrunal0801 and all action lovers with all the stars of this amazing movie. Earlier, megastar Shah Rukh Khan also praised the film on Twitter, writing: Vulgar to see it a few days ago. Very nice performance from @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @ Mohanagashe @ mrunal0801 @ hussainthelal My opinion: You should try more movies like Toofaan Dongley, which also found the right code. Paresh Rawal played promisingly as Nana and remains convincing.

Aired on Amazon Prime Video in India and in 240 countries and territories, “Toofaan” is Farhan and Rakeysh’s second hit after the big hit of the “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” biography based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Bhaag. It is a complicity.

Rakeysh and Farhan are also film producers with Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment). The film also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe and Darshan Kumaar.

In the film, Farhan portrays the role of a national level boxer. The film was shot in real locations such as Don Greaseram and Gateway of India in Mumbai. (ANI)